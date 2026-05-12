EQS-News: Novus Acquisition & Development Corp
/ Key word(s): Financial
10 Years of Future-Proofing Its Business Model for This Exact Moment
MIAMI, FL - May 12, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Novus Acquisition & Development Corp. d/b/a Novus Cannabis MedPlan (OTC: NDEV), a pioneer operating as a Specialized Cannabis and Traditional Health Insurance Carrier, today announced its Q1 2026 financial highlights during a landmark era for the industry.
Novus is currently demonstrating fiscal stability and operational efficiency as the federal shift to Schedule III starts to mitigate the 280E tax impact. The company maintains its market leadership through WCIG Insurance Service, Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary, by effectively incorporating medicinal cannabis coverage into a conventional insurance plan framework. This strategy employs a reimbursement strategy to integrate cannabis-related perks into the broader medical ecosystem, while simultaneously creating a new revenue channel for cannabis industry verticals.
Operational & Infrastructure Readiness:
Q1 2026 Financial Foundation Highlights:
Review All Past Financial Filings: Click Here
Novus is transitioning cannabis from the 'retail shelf' to the 'benefits ledger.' By owning insurance receivables rather than depreciating assets, NDEV offers a high-margin, non-cyclical entry point into the new era of alternative medicine.
Key Financial and Structural Highlights Indicators:
While the broader industry scrambles to adjust to the Schedule III transition, Novus has spent a decade future-proofing its model for this exact moment.
Key Financial and Structural Highlights Indicators:
Review All Past Financial Filings: Click Here
CEO Statement: "With the move to Schedule III, the 'Affordability Gap' in cannabis medicine is narrowing, and Novus is the bridge," said Frank Labrozzi, CEO. "We have spent a decade building the infrastructure that the market is only now realizing it needs".
"Deep Value" Calculation for Analysts
For institutional analysts, Novus utilizes a proprietary Embedded Value (EV) to highlight intrinsic worth not currently recognized by standard retail metrics:
EV = (Net Assets) + (Present Value of Future Profits)
By applying a 20x multiple to the calculated Net Asset Value (NAV) per share, management highlights the company's unique position at the intersection of InsureTech and the legal cannabis industry.
Why NDEV is the "Infrastructure Play" for 2026:
New Revenue Stream
In Summary
The cannabis sector is undergoing a fundamental shift, transitioning from a localized retail industry into a vital component of the comprehensive healthcare framework. By early 2026, market expansion exceeded forecasts, with over 6 million Americans - about 2.7% of the adult population - enrolled as medicinal cannabis patients. As impending federal tax increases encourage recreational consumers to pursue health insurance that includes cannabis benefits, this patient base is projected to reach approximately 12 million. The Novus business model is strategically positioned to leverage this evolving market environment.
About Novus
Further Research:
Novus Acquisition & Development Corp. (NDEV) is a premier health insurance carrier focused on integrating cannabis benefits into mainstream healthcare. Through its subsidiary, WCIG Insurance Service, Inc. (WCIG), the company provides a professionalized framework for health plans in legal medical states across the U.S.
As the cannabis industry migrates from the retail shelf to the benefits ledger, Novus stands as the only specialized carrier providing the financial and data infrastructure necessary for the Schedule III era. By prioritizing patient affordability through 30% to 45% policyholder discounts and sophisticated POS tax-mitigation strategies, Novus is defining the future of managed alternative medicine.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, includes codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. Dilution, if any, would be for the purposes of management taking stock in lieu of cash salary. Novus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, this press release that is not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future.
Investor Contact Information
View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: Novus Acquisition & Development Corp
12.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Novus Acquisition & Development Corp
|United States
|ISIN:
|US67011R2058
|EQS News ID:
|2326206
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2326206 12.05.2026 CET/CEST