Washington D.C., United States--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Design in DC, a full-service creative agency headquartered in Washington, D.C., recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary, marking a decade of sustained growth, long-term client partnerships, and continued expansion into new markets, including Houston and Chicago. Since its founding, the agency has served more than 305 clients across various industries.

Founded by CEO, Ziad Foty, and COO, Rob Mielnik, Design in DC was built to challenge the traditional agency model by combining creative direction with technical execution. The founders' distinct backgrounds in film, design, and engineering continue to shape the agency's ability to deliver both highly creative and technically complex work.





Design in DC marks its 10-year anniversary, reflecting a decade of growth, client partnerships, and national expansion

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Over the past decade, the agency has evolved from building primarily informational websites to delivering large-scale, enterprise-grade digital platforms. It has since expanded into a full-service offering that includes branding, video production, and marketing.

This growth has been supported by strategic hiring, strong internal continuity, and ongoing investment in research and development, including emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

"Ten years represents the evolution of our business from a small, agile team into a company of more than 150 people serving major clients," said COO, Rob Mielnik. "We've grown alongside many of our clients, with some partnerships continuing from our earliest days."

Design in DC attributes its growth to an adaptable and collaborative approach. The agency emphasizes a discovery-led process to understand how clients operate and works as an extension of their teams. This flexibility has enabled long-term partnerships and supported clients as they scale over time.

"Reaching this milestone reflects the time our team has invested in building strong processes and lasting relationships," said CEO, Ziad Foty. "We remain focused on evolving with our clients and meeting the demands of a changing digital landscape."

The agency's expansion into Houston and Chicago reflects its continued growth strategy and commitment to serving clients across key U.S. markets while maintaining its headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Looking ahead, Design in DC plans to continue investing in R&D and innovation while strengthening internal operations and supporting the long-term development of its team.

For more information, visit www.designindc.com

About Design in DC

At Design In DC, we blend creativity, strategy, and execution to help brands thrive. Think of us as your creative growth partner. Rooted in Washington, DC, we craft bold branding, high-impact websites, and marketing strategies that drive real results. Our team blends creativity with data-driven execution, ensuring every project is visually stunning and built for long-term business success. Whether you're a startup or an established enterprise, we deliver solutions that drive real impact

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Source: DesignRush