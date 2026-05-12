Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company"), a globally expanding renewable energy company, announces that it has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Gamma Power Systems Limited ("Gamma Power"), engaging them as the selected vendor for the 30MW transmission lines and substation infrastructure for the Company's planned 30MW solar power plant in Zambia. The LOI confirms Stardust Solar Energy's formal acceptance of Gamma Power's pricing and technical proposal for the engineering, procurement, and construction of the 30MW transmission infrastructure package, marking a major advancement toward the Company's utility-scale project execution and infrastructure ownership in Zambia.

The transmission line and substation package represents the complete grid interconnection infrastructure required for the full 30MW solar facility. The infrastructure package carries an estimated cost of approximately US$646,452 plus 16% VAT, representing a total anticipated infrastructure investment of ~US$750,000, and adding tangible utility-scale energy infrastructure assets to Stardust Solar Energy's balance sheet.

Importantly, Stardust Solar Energy is engaging Gamma Power directly outside of its local franchise entity, allowing the Company to directly own and control the transmission lines and substation infrastructure. This structure provides Stardust Solar with another layer of enhanced long-term controls over the critical transmission infrastructure required for the grid connection of the Company's planned 30MW solar power plant facility.

The Company's transmission infrastructure plans also provide several strategic long-term monetary opportunities, including the Company's agency to charge connection fees for the use of the transmission line, the infrastructure-backed asset growth that may contribute to potential future financing or energy generation opportunities in the region, or the opportunity to resell the infrastructure to potential buyers such as the local state-owned utility or other energy resellers.

"Initiating the full critical transmission and substation infrastructure build for this project represents one of the most important milestones in Stardust Solar's planned 30MW solar power plant development in Zambia." said Eamonn McHugh, Chief Operating Officer of Stardust Solar. "This milestone reflects the strength of our team, partners, operational planning, and our long-term vision of infrastructure-led expansion into such emerging and high-demand markets."

Following completion of the solar facility and subject to future approvals and commercial discussions, Stardust Solar intends to pursue the transfer and sale of the transmission line and substation infrastructure to ZESCO, Zambia's national electricity utility. The Company expects this strategy to support recovery of its infrastructure investment following the completion of the 30MW solar power plant build.

"This represents another major strategic milestone in the advancement of our Zambia utility-scale solar platform," said Mark Tadros, Founder and CEO of Stardust Solar. "Beyond supporting grid connectivity for the project, this infrastructure establishes a significant tangible asset position for Stardust Solar while strengthening our operational control over a critical component of the power generation and energy delivery process."

The planned transmission infrastructure is expected to serve as the primary interconnection system for the entire 30MW solar development and is anticipated to play a critical role in enabling long-term electricity delivery under the Company's previously announced 20-year Power Purchase Agreement framework. This development further reinforces Stardust Solar Energy's advancement toward becoming a vertically integrated renewable energy infrastructure company with long-duration energy assets designed to support recurring revenue generation, infrastructure ownership, and long-term shareholder value creation.

About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. is a globally expanding renewable energy company supporting the installation, development, training, and deployment of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar solutions across international markets. The Company operates a diversified solar royalty platform generating recurring revenue through franchise installation operations, accredited training and development licenses and subscriptions, and technology-driven innovation initiatives. Through formal engagement with governments, utilities, and commercial stakeholders, the Company is scaling renewable energy capacity worldwide.

Media and Investor Contacts:

Erica Bearss, MBA, DBA (c) | VP Corporate Communications

investors@stardustsolar.com

www.stardustsolar.com

Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

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Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated construction and development of transmission infrastructure, the planned 30MW solar facility, future ownership and monetization opportunities relating to the transmission assets, future discussions with ZESCO, phased development plans, and the Company's long-term growth strategy in Zambia. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297115

Source: Stardust Solar Energy Inc.