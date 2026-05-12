New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Aiera, a consortium-backed, AI-enabled content delivery and access platform, today announced the appointment of Eric Lebovich, CFA, as head of product management. A seasoned fintech product leader with over 20 years of experience building research, AI, and content tools for the investment industry, Lebovich will lead execution of our product strategy across Aiera's growing suite of AI-powered research and event intelligence solutions including a soon to be launched sell-side approved AI research solution that has been created in partnership with the buyside.

Lebovich joins from Point72, where he led a product management team responsible for numerous applications spanning research tools, AI, and portfolio management. Prior to Point72, he served as a product manager overseeing investment and enterprise research at AlphaSense. He previously held product roles at Bloomberg and FactSet that were focused upon investment research applications. He has also served as a strategic buy-side advisor to Aiera for the last five years, giving him first-hand familiarity with the platform's capabilities and vision.

"Eric spent his career at the intersection of financial research and technology, building the systems analysts and portfolio managers rely on every day," said Ken Sena, CEO and co-founder of Aiera. "Eric's rare combination of deep buy-side expertise with hands-on experience deploying research and AI tools at scale is exactly what this moment requires."

"Eric's experience across both the buy-side and leading financial technology platforms is an invaluable asset to Aiera and our broker consortium," said Gavin Skinner, COO of Aiera. "Having built and deployed investment research and AI-driven workflows from inside firms like Point72, AlphaSense, Bloomberg, and FactSet, he brings a practical understanding of how institutional investors want to consume research going forward."

As head of product management, Lebovich will lead execution of Aiera's product development roadmap across its dashboard, mobile application, embeddable AI components, and MCP-based integrations, ensuring the platform continues to address real-world investment workflows as AI reshapes how the industry operates.

"Eric has been a tremendous partner to Aiera for the last seven years, and now as the person who will lead our product management effort," said Bryan Healey, CTO and co-founder of Aiera. "His edge isn't just product instincts, it's the industry depth he brings to every conversation, turning insight into precise requirements and getting products to market faster."

"I've experienced firsthand the friction buy-side faces accessing high-quality research - the opportunity for AI to change that is compelling," said Lebovich. "Aiera is solving a real and urgent gap inside the workflows investment professionals actually use, and I'm thrilled to join at this pivotal moment."

Lebovich's appointment comes as Aiera plans to preview the financial industry's first sell-side approved AI research platform at the BattleFin Discovery Day in New York on May 14th, 2026. Aiera's new platform introduces a governed, entitlement-aware infrastructure layer for AI-powered research, delivering access to premium broker research, expert network content, financial news, transcripts, and filings through API and MCP integrations compatible with Anthropic, OpenAI, and Microsoft Azure ecosystems.

About Aiera

Aiera is the leader in generative AI event solutions for financial services professionals. Now backed by a first-of-its-kind consortium of leading Wall Street banks and research providers, Aiera integrates broker research, expert network content, financial news, transcripts, filings, and other public data sources into its technology and platform solutions. Trusted by many of the world's top asset managers and financial institutions, Aiera delivers its capabilities through a secure dashboard, customizable components, and enterprise-grade APIs - empowering more informed, real-time decision-making across the investment workflow. Learn more at aiera.com.

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Source: Aiera