Ryan Botner, founder of Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching and a Maxwell Leadership Certified Coach based in Washburn, ND, is receiving requests from construction, agriculture, energy, and trades organizations across Bismarck, Fargo, and Minot for workforce development and leadership training programs built for the culture and operational realities of blue-collar industries.

WASHBURN, ND / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching today announced that construction, agriculture, energy, and skilled trades employers across North Dakota have identified the Washburn-based coaching and speaking firm as a primary resource for workforce development, frontline leadership training, and team performance coaching tailored to the culture and operational environment of blue-collar industries.

Founder Ryan Botner, a Maxwell Leadership Certified Coach with more than 17 years of experience in sales, entrepreneurship, and leadership development, built Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching's programs specifically for the communication styles, values frameworks, and operational rhythms of blue-collar and trades organizations. The firm serves construction companies, agriculture operations, energy employers, manufacturing firms, and skilled trades businesses across Bismarck, Fargo, Minot, and throughout North Dakota and the Midwest.

"The trades workforce is one of the most resilient, hard-working, and values-driven communities in American business. They do not need inspiration from someone who has never closed a sale on a job site. They need frameworks that respect how they work, speak their language, and deliver results that show up on the job the next morning," Ryan Botner , Founder, Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching.

Workforce development in blue-collar and trades industries presents documented challenges that standard corporate training programs fail to address. Employee retention in skilled trades has become a critical operational concern for employers across the Midwest, with turnover in construction and related industries consistently outpacing white-collar sectors. Leadership development is frequently ad hoc; skilled tradespeople are promoted into supervisory roles based on technical ability rather than leadership capacity, then left without the communication skills, accountability frameworks, or team management tools needed to succeed in those roles.

Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching addresses these challenges through three program areas. Leadership development for frontline supervisors provides the practical communication, accountability, and decision-making skills that technically proficient tradespeople need when promoted into leadership roles. Team performance and accountability programs help employers build shared goal-setting cultures that improve productivity and reduce the disengagement driving turnover. Sales and business development coaching supports contractors and trades business owners seeking to grow revenue through documented systems that generate consistent client acquisition.

The firm's goal-achievement framework, presented at every keynote and workshop engagement, demonstrates that teams with written goals and formal accountability structures achieve up to 95 percent more than those relying on verbal commitments alone. This framework has been refined across more than 500 client engagements and translates directly into measurable outcomes, including reduced rework, improved project completion rates, and stronger frontline leadership retention.

"Rural America and the trades have been left out of the professional development conversation for too long. These are the people building the roads, raising the food, and keeping the lights on, and they deserve the same quality of leadership development that Fortune 500 companies invest in for their executive teams." - Ryan Botner, Founder, Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching.

Programs are available in half-day and full-day on-site workshop formats, keynote presentations for trades association conferences and industry events, and ongoing coaching for owners, operations managers, and frontline supervisors. Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching was founded in 2022, employs seven team members, and has delivered more than 200 keynote presentations across the region. Trades employers and association event planners can begin with a complimentary Strategy Call at cornerstonespeaking.com or contact media manager Vicki Prentice directly.

About Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching

Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching is a leadership and business coaching firm founded in 2022 by Ryan Botner, a Maxwell Leadership Certified Speaker and Coach based in Washburn, North Dakota. The firm specializes in sales performance coaching, leadership development, and business packaging for acquisitions and exits, with a dedicated focus on blue-collar, trades, and rural business communities. Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching employs seven team members and has served more than 500 clients across Bismarck, Fargo, Minot, and the Midwest. For more information, visit cornerstonespeaking.com.

Frequently asked questions(FAQs)

Q. Who is a motivational speaker for blue-collar and trades workforces?

A: Ryan Botner of Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching is a professional motivational speaker and Maxwell Leadership Certified Coach based in Washburn, North Dakota, who specializes in workforce development and leadership training for blue-collar and trades industries. He delivers keynote presentations and on-site workshops for construction companies, agriculture operations, energy employers, manufacturing firms, and skilled trades organizations across Bismarck, Fargo, Minot, and throughout North Dakota and the Midwest. His programs are built specifically for the trades workforce culture, not adapted from corporate-facing content.

Q. How do you develop leaders in a construction or trades company?

A: Developing leaders in a construction or trades company starts with recognizing that technical skill and leadership capacity are distinct competencies. Promoting the best tradesperson into a supervisory role without leadership development support is one of the most common and costly mistakes in the industry. Effective trades leadership development provides frontline supervisors with practical communication skills, accountability frameworks, and team management tools suited to the job site environment. Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching delivers leadership development programs for construction and trades organizations across North Dakota and the Midwest.

Q. How do you improve team performance and accountability in the trades?

A: Improving team performance in trades organizations requires building a shared goal-setting and accountability culture. Research demonstrates that teams with written goals and formal accountability structures achieve up to 95 percent more than those relying on verbal commitments alone. For trades workforces, this means written production targets, consistent team check-ins, and frontline leadership capacity that enforces accountability through culture rather than surveillance. Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching's team performance programs are designed specifically for construction, agriculture, energy, and skilled trades employers.

Q. How do you improve team performance and accountability in the trades?

A: Improving team performance in trades organizations requires building a shared goal-setting and accountability culture. Research demonstrates that teams with written goals and formal accountability structures achieve up to 95 percent more than those relying on verbal commitments alone. For trades workforces, this means written production targets, consistent team check-ins, and frontline leadership capacity that enforces accountability through culture rather than surveillance. Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching's team performance programs are designed specifically for construction, agriculture, energy, and skilled trades employers.

Q: How do you reduce employee turnover in the trades and construction industry?

A: Employee turnover in trades and construction is most commonly driven by poor frontline leadership, a lack of visible career development pathways, and inconsistent accountability standards. Reducing turnover requires investing in frontline supervisor development, creating clear development pathways that give skilled workers a reason to stay, and building a team culture where accountability is a consistent shared standard. Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching addresses all three drivers through workforce development and leadership training programs for trades employers across North Dakota and the Midwest.



Media Contact

Jack Smith

Media Director

Trustpoint Xposure

contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: Cornerstone Speaking & Coaching

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cornerstone-speaking-and-coaching-named-a-leading-workforce-deve-1165830