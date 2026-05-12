Tata Consultancy Services: TCS Showcases Next-Generation Talent at goIT Global Innovator of the Year Competition

Students from the U.S., Canada, and Brazil Propose Novel Ways Technology Can Improve Well-being, Water Quality and Sanitation

MUMBAI, INDIA AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting and business solutions, recently hosted student finalists from North America and Latin America in the Americas Hub portion of the TCS goIT Global Innovator of the Year competition. Now in its fourth year, the competition encourages students to propose new ways technology can help solve global challenges in support of the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

During the Americas hub event, 17 students from four finalist teams presented their technology concepts for advancing health, safety and environmental sustainability. They showcased research, problem-solving and design thinking skills to an audience of educators, families and TCS volunteer judges who provided industry-relevant feedback. The two North American teams were from Canada and the U.S., and both Latin America teams were from Brazil.

"Don't Be Dangerous," a U.S. team of 5 th grade students from Bretton Woods Elementary School in Hauppauge, New York, included AJ, Colin, Greyson, Lucas, Mason and Matthew. They developed a smart app to monitor air and water quality to alert users about potential disease risks. Their solution aligned with SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

"Head 2 Toe," a team comprised of Grade 8 th grade students Christina, Grace and Soy from Zion Heights Junior High School in Toronto, Canada, introduced an app that supports individuals facing mental or physical health challenges. It aligned with SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

"Inovação em Ação"(which means "Innovation in Action" in Portuguese) was a group of three 12th grade students from Col. Eestabual in Alvorada do Sul, Brazil that included Ana Paula, Julia and Larissa. They presented an automated system that can detect water problems and leaks, alert users, shut off the water supply when necessary, and more. It supported SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation.

"Yellow Sunflowers," a group of four 12th grade students from Marista Escola Social Irmão Acácio in Londrina, Brazil, included Isabelly, Maria Luiza, Mariane and Vivian. They showcased an inclusive digital platform featuring articles, videos, and courses designed to assist people living with medical comorbidities. Addressing SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, it would deliver information to both patients as well as emerging professionals, NGOs, public institutions, and universities.

About 5,420 submissions were considered in the North America portion of the competition before the judges narrowed the finalists down to "Don't be Dangerous" and "Head2Toe."

"Students come to goIT with a bit of curiosity about digital innovation and leave with practical skills," said Lina Klebanov, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, North America, TCS. "They learn how to collaborate, ask better questions, use data, and explain a solution to an audience. Just as important, they begin to see themselves as global citizens-people who can use technology thoughtfully to improve lives."

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is the technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence and customer service.

It has set an aspiration to become the world's largest AI-led technology services company and is enabling its clients to transform themselves across the full AI stack, from infrastructure to intelligence.

Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce spread across 56 countries and 194 service delivery centers across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long term partnerships with its clients. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to artificial intelligence today.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world's most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment.

TCS generated consolidated revenues of over US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.?

For more information, visit www.tcs.com.

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TCS media contacts:

Corporate Communications & India

Email: corporate.communications@tcs.com

Email: santosh.castelino@tcs.com | Phone: +91 22 67789098

USA

Email: andrew.corcione@tcs.com | Phone: +1 646 617 8221

North America Corporate Social Responsibility

Email: eve.pidgeon@tcs.com | Phone: +1 313 605 1026

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tcs-showcases-next-generation-talent-at-goit-global-innovator-of-1166122