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WKN: 855686 | ISIN: US2546871060 | Ticker-Symbol: WDP
Tradegate
12.05.26 | 15:37
89,05 Euro
+0,16 % +0,14
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89,0389,1915:39
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PR Newswire
12.05.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro Rings Bell Ahead of Upfront Event

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on May 12th

  • Stocks are down Tuesday morning after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the April CPI report earlier this morning.
  • ESPN Chair Jimmy Pitaro will join NYSE Live from the Disney Upfront to discuss the importance of broadcasting Super Bowl LXI, a first for the network.
  • Disney's Chief Marketing and Brand Officer Asad Ayaz will join NYSE Live from the Disney Upfront to explain how the event represents a celebration of Disney fandom.
  • Brazil Week in NYC is underway, with Itáu BBA hosting its 19th Annual LatAm CEO Conference as part of the festivities.

Opening Bell
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) celebrates the 2026 Disney Upfront

Closing Bell
AAR Corp (NYSE: AIR) celebrates its 45th anniversary of listing and 70th of founding

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2978008/NYSE_Content_Update_May_12.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2978007/NYSE_Eli_Lilly.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5965877/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-disney-ceo-josh-damaro-rings-bell-ahead-of-upfront-event-302769593.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.