A.D. Banker: While AI Takes on More Work, Financial and Insurance Careers Keep Growing

The careers most likely to survive automation aren't behind a desk - they're across the table from a client

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / There's a lot of noise right now about which jobs AI will take over or at least significantly impact. Financial advisers and insurance agents aren't high on the list because humans need humans to reduce the anxiety of decision-making, especially when it's an emotional decision around money and longevity.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects employment for personal financial advisers will grow 10% from 2024 to 2034 - more than twice the average growth rate for all occupations. About 24,100 job openings are expected every single year over that same period. The reason is simple: people still need someone they trust to help them make big, life-changing financial decisions. Trust doesn't come from an algorithm; rather, it comes from a human who can listen and empathize with their clients' needs and desires.

Research from a 2024 Morningstar report, "Artificial Intelligence Won't Replace Financial Advisers," found that AI is unlikely to replace the role - in part because the most valuable parts of the job can't be automated. Understanding a family's full financial picture, navigating hard conversations about money and each family member's benefit or impact, or helping someone think through a life insurance decision after a health crisis requires real human interaction. Judgment and relationship-building don't have a digital substitute.

"As a company, we've been in this field for decades and see what characteristics hold careers together," said Kimberly Flewelling, National Securities Expert at A.D. Banker. "It's almost always centered around the moment a client realizes you've thought about their family the way they do. That conversation - the one where everything clicks - that's what people in the industry get to do every day. Not even the best AI prompt is going to replace that."

Insurance and financial services licensing is one of the most direct paths to a professional career with real earning potential. The career path typically begins with education for a Life & Health Insurance licensing course. Individuals that want to enter the financial side of the equation will need to begin their licensing path with the SIE in combination with one of a variety of top-off exams, depending on which line of business they are interested in pursuing. Often this will include an advisory license so that business is not left on the table. A.D. Banker is one of the few education providers that has the capability to prepare candidates for all those exams in one place.



The attraction to the career is notable not only in the desire to work with people and families directly, but also in terms of compensation. The median annual wage for personal financial advisers was $102,140, according to 2024 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. The top 10% earned more than $239,200. This barrier to entry isn't a diploma - it's licensing exams. Though, a college education can still offer a competitive advantage.

The timing is right for career changers, too. According to research from Cerulli Associates, a projected 37.5% of currently practicing financial advisers - roughly 109,000 people - are expected to retire over the next decade. That means firms are actively hiring, and there is room for people who want in.

A.D. Banker prepares candidates for insurance pre-licensing exams in all 50 states and for FINRA securities licensing exams including the Series Industry Essentials (SIE) exam and Series 6, 7, 24, 52, 63, 65, and 66. The courses are built for real people with real schedules, not full-time students.

To explore licensing education, visit ADBanker.com or call to speak with a customer care specialist.

About A.D. Banker

For over 46 years, students have turned to A.D. Banker & Company for the knowledge they need to pass insurance and FINRA licensing exams and continue their insurance education. The high-quality learning design produces outstanding results, and our knowledgeable customer care team provides friendly, responsive support to make the roads to licensing and career advancement easier. Learn more at ADBanker.com. A.D. Banker is part of the Career Certified family of educators. Learn more at CareerCertified.com.

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SOURCE: A.D. Banker

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/while-ai-takes-on-more-work-financial-and-insurance-careers-keep-growing-1163042