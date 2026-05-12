Sound Capital Solutions Brings Two New ETFs to Market: RKSG and SPDF

The back-to-back launches show that Sound Capital Solutions is a force for innovation in the ETF advisory and launch infrastructure space

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Sound Capital Solutions, a Chicago-based ETF advisory firm, today announced its role in supporting the successful release of two new exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These back-to-back ETF launches mark an impressive feat for the company and serve as a clear sign of Sound Capital Solutions' growing relevance in ETF advisory and launch services.

The two new ETFs are:

Ruk Funds Management, LLC - Ruk Strategic Growth ETF (RKSG) - launched April 7 Tamarisk Capital Management, LLC - Defender Risk Adaptive 500 ETF (SPDF) - launched April 15

Sound Capital Solutions' ETF white-label advisory model is designed to meet growing investor demand for transparent, flexible, and cost-efficient investment strategies. By leveraging its deep expertise and established platform, Sound Capital Solutions enables a streamlined process for the release of targeted new ETFs, offering end-to-end ETF launch support and freeing up asset managers to focus on strategy design and portfolio management. The launch of RKSG and SPDF in consecutive weeks exemplifies this approach and how expertise can translate into new products that meet investor needs in a rapidly changing financial landscape.

Sound Capital Solutions' education-first approach guides asset managers through every step of launching a new ETF, including fund strategy, regulatory filings, operational setup, capital markets coordination, and ongoing portfolio management. Unlike traditional turnkey platform providers, Sound Capital Solutions maintains an open-architecture model that gives fund managers full control over their ETF structure and service providers. The result is reduced time-to-market while maintaining the high standards of compliance and operational excellence necessary in such a rapidly growing investment market.

"We are thrilled to support the launch of 2 new ETF franchises! Bringing strategic new ETFs to market requires careful coordination across multiple stakeholders," said Dom Dalmaso, CIO at Sound Capital Solutions. "Our role as a white-label ETF advisor is to simplify this process for independent asset managers, offering a seamless experience at a time when issuers seek to deliver innovative and targeted investment tools." The firm's services ensure newly launched funds are not only operationally sound but also well-positioned for adoption in a competitive marketplace, and provide structured, educational, and scalable support for the development of ETFs across asset classes and investment themes.

The introduction of specialized ETFs reflects a broader trend toward customization in portfolio construction. As investors seek more precise tools to navigate volatility and capture niche opportunities, independent asset managers are meeting the moment by bringing their own branded products to market. Sound Capital Solutions is focused on delivering solutions that align with the future of investment solutions and help these new funds come to life. With the strong momentum and a robust pipeline of new products and partnerships, the firm shows exactly what it can achieve, championing an ETF ecosystem that benefits managers and investors alike.

Interested firms and investors can learn more by visiting Sound Capital Solutions' website.

About Sound Capital Solutions

Founded in 2021, Chicago-based Sound Capital Solutions is a full-service provider of white-label ETF solutions, offering end-to-end support for firms launching and operating exchange-traded funds. This includes expert assistance navigating white-label structures, solutions provider models, and 351 exchange conversions.

For more information, please visit www.soundcapitalsolutions.com.

CONTACT:

D.Dalmaso@soundcapitalsolutions.com

(630) 853-5656

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of SPDF and RKSG This and other important information about the Funds is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained at SPDF and RKSG. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Loss of principal possible.

For more information about SPDF click here

For more information about RKSG click here

SPDF and RKSG are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC

SOURCE: Sound Capital Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/exchange-traded-funds/sound-capital-solutions-brings-two-new-etfs-to-market-rksg-and-spdf-1163515