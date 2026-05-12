The CE Shop LLC: ASHI President Lisa Alajajian Giroux Leads Free Home Inspection Career Webinar

North America's largest training provider, AHIT, and the nation's top home inspection association unite to give career changers a look at one of today's most accessible and flexible careers

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / For anyone seriously weighing a career change into home inspection, the question isn't whether the opportunity is real. The question is: How do I know if it's right for me, and where do I even start? On May 20, 2026 at 6 p.m. ET, American Home Inspectors Training (AHIT) will answer both.

In their free and ongoing webinar series, " Become a Home Inspector ," AHIT by The CE Shop is joining forces with Lisa Alajajian Giroux for the May 20 session. With more than 26 years of professional inspection experience, Lisa Alajajian Giroux is the 2026 President of the American Society of Home Inspectors (ASHI), Past ASHI President 2023, and owner of HomeQuest Consultants. Registration is free and open to the public at AHIT.com .

Why is the webinar worth your time? Career decisions carry real weight - in time, money, and mental energy. Most people don't lack the motivation to change careers, but instead lack trust in what the path actually looks like. This webinar is built to provide clear insight into the risks and realities, so attendees will leave with a concrete understanding of licensing requirements, training timelines, realistic income ranges, and the day-to-day activities of running an inspection business. It's designed to remove the fog, so attendees can evaluate the career based on facts, not assumptions.

The May 20 session is structured to give attendees control over one of the most consequential questions they're asking: Is this the right move for me? Rather than a sales presentation, it's a decision-support tool. Specific topics covered include:

How home inspection licensing works - and exactly what your state may require

What training involves: formats, timelines, and the real time and cost commitment

A realistic look at income - from entry-level to established business owner

The backgrounds and profiles of people who succeed in the field (no construction experience required)

How to build a flexible, independent career with low start-up costs

The case for women entering inspection - backed by outcomes

How the new AHIT-ASHI partnership accelerates success for new inspectors from day one

Attendees at the live session will also have the opportunity to ask Lisa questions directly.

The webinar reflects the broader intent behind a newly announced strategic partnership between AHIT and ASHI. Now, AHIT's Expert pre-licensing training packages include a one-year ASHI membership valued at $449 - giving new students immediate access to ASHI's professional network, certifications, educational resources, and industry community from day one.

Register Now for this FREE Webinar on May 20

AHIT "Become a Home Inspector" Free Webinar

Tuesday, May 20, 2026 at 6 p.m. ET

Hosts: Lisa Alajajian Giroux, 2026 ASHI President, and AHIT

Free to attend and exclusive training discounts available to live attendees.

Can't attend live? A recorded replay will be available after the event.

For career changers, this webinar means they no longer have to "figure it out" on their own, which is one of the most common concerns. Receiving trusted education that's served over 75,000 professionals, and a professional network like ASHI, with a code of ethics, and a community of 26,000+ members expedites success. Students don't just learn about home inspection - they enter the profession surrounded by support.

About American Home Inspectors Training (AHIT), by The CE Shop

American Home Inspectors Training (AHIT) is the nation's most trusted home inspection education company, offering pre-license training, continuing education, and career support services for every stage of a home inspector's professional journey. AHIT is committed to producing quality education that gives aspiring and experienced inspectors the knowledge and confidence to build lasting careers. Visit? AHIT.com ?to learn more.

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of online professional real estate education in the United States, offering courses in real estate, mortgage, home inspection, and appraisal. Through its family of brands - including American Home Inspectors Training (AHIT) - The CE Shop serves professionals at every stage of their career, from first license to ongoing growth. Visit? TheCEShop.com ?to learn more.

Media Contact:

The CE Shop Press

Press@TheCEShop.com

720.822.5314

SOURCE: The CE Shop LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/ashi-president-lisa-alajajian-giroux-leads-free-home-inspection-career-webinar-1165817