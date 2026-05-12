Synthetic Caffeine Used in Top Selling Energy Drinks is Linked to Ever Increasing Number of Emergency Room Visits and Deaths: Euroky Vitality Drink Will Never Use It

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / This is a public safety message from a four-physician panel:

Due to the health crisis epidemic being caused by energy drinks we felt it necessary to produce this important article. The top three selling energy drinks are very well known and they all have one dangerous and potentially deadly thing in common: they all use synthetic caffeine. This laboratory-manufactured stimulant, created from ammonia, urea, and chloroacetic acid, continues to cause an increasing number of serious health problems and emergencies. These events prompted Euroky Vitality Drink's panel of physicians to choose a different path.

Euroky Vitality Drink utilizes 100% natural green tea caffeine that stimulates you without endangering your health.

Why do the best-selling Energy Drinks use Synthetic Caffeine?

Well, the main reason is that synthetic caffeine is significantly cheaper to produce and source than natural caffeine.

Synthetic caffeine is produced in industrial laboratory facilities using harsh chemical processes that can harm you and even kill you. The production of this version of synthetic caffeine begins with ammonia, which is commonly found in household clean-ers, fertilizers, and industrial products; methylamine, a uremic toxin that can lead to renal damage, chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular disease; formic acid which can cause severe skin, eye, respiratory, and gastrointestinal damage; and methyl chloride which poses significant health risks: including neurotoxicity, cancer, and respiratory issues, the final result of this concoction is synthetic caffeine.

Synthetic caffeine is more potent and more rapidly absorbed than natural caffeine, leading to a faster energy boost, however, with the faster boost comes anxiety and jitters followed by a greater energy crash, resulting in severe tiredness and headaches.

Synthetic caffeine also carries the risk of overconsumption and should not be overlooked as just one teaspoon of pure synthetic caffeine powder can equal 28 cups of coffee, which can be toxic or fatal.

These aren't harmless differences - energy drinks with synthetic caffeine send thousands to emergency rooms every year with an increasing number of deaths. Middle school and High School student ER visits have also doubled in the last year due to energy drink consumption (well over 30,000). This is attributed to synthetic caffeine used, particularly in these top 3 energy drinks consumed.

The health effects specifically are an increase in heart rate, blood pressure, and heart palpitations that can lead to cardiac events. "The detrimental neurological effects are typically severe headaches, seizures, anxiety with panic attacks, insomnia and even strokes", says, Dr. Angela Thomas, an American Board-Certified Neurologist. Physically one feels dehydration with jitters and the long-term use leads to tolerance, dependence, and severe withdrawal symptoms.

Current FDA labeling requirements for caffeine are that if added as an ingredient, the beverage does not have to distinguish if it is laboratory made and synthetic and manufacturers are not required to state the total quantity of milligrams of caffeine in the product. Interestingly, caffeine that is naturally present in ingredients like green tea, guarana, or coffee does not need to be listed in the ingredients list. Therefore, one may surmise that if caffeine is listed as an ingredient and the source is not specified then it is very likely that it is synthetic or artificial, unless the source is specifically delineated for transparency. In addition, some beverages will use only partly natural caffeine sources then list "other sources of caffeine, or powder caffeine" which also indicates that is synthetic caffeine.

Why Energy Drinks with Synthetic Caffeine Feel Different from Natural Green Tea Caffeine in Euroky Vitality Drink?

While the laboratory produced caffeine molecule (C8H10N4O2) in synthetic caffeine is the structurally the same as caffeine, the physiological experience differs based on the both the production and delivery method.

Natural caffeine, especially when combined with L-theanine, can boost mood, support a relaxed state of mind and improve various aspects of brain function without the jitters or crashes typical of synthetic caffeine.

Natural sources like green tea caffeine contain L-theanine , an amino acid that promotes relaxation without drowsiness, which can "smooth out" the jittery effects of caffeine.

Caffeine derived from green tea contains antioxidants which improve brain function, boost metabolism and reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as Type II diabetes. Synthetic caffeine does not have any of these antioxidants due to the chemical processing.

Natural green tea extracts include plant fibers and polyphenols that slow down digestion, leading to a more gradual release of energy compared to the "spike and crash" associated with synthetic caffeine in energy drinks, particularly when combined with the natural plant derived nootropic, ginseng.

Euroky Vitality Drink: Natural Green Tea Caffeine Boost that Won't Send You to the Hospital

Dr. Monica Turner, an American Board-Certified Pediatrician, states, "Euroky's 100mg dosing is deliberate and safe, meeting the American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines as the maximum safe amount for teens aged 12-17". Euroky's formulation is physicians approved (Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, Neurologist, Pediatrician and Dermatologist) and Euroky Vitality Drink will never compromise your safety for a stronger, artificial and potentially life-threatening stimulant effect. In addition, Euroky's Wellmune soluble fiber beta-glucans boost your natural immunity and its natural adaptogens, American ginseng and Gingko biloba, also help the body manage stress while enhancing cognitive performance and your brain health by increasing blood flow to your brain and preventing headaches. Finally, our evidence-based formulation to increase your overall vitality and longevity is completed by adding 5 grams of and exclusive French Marine collagen and Biotin which act to decrease wrinkles by supporting your skin health, nails and hair, respectively, says Dr. Christopher Salgado, a U.S. Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon.

The top selling energy drink brands made their choice. We made ours. Now it's time for you to make a well-informed choice. Ask yourself, do you want the cheap, short and dangerous energy boost from synthetic lab made caffeine or a long lasting, sustained energy boost from a natural source with added benefits to your health? Now that you know, you know.

Choose Euroky vitality drink and Live Your Vibrant Life.

Authors:

Euroky Vitality Drink

References:

Kayce Morton 1, Katelin Knight 2, Douglas Kalman 1, Susan Hewlings. A Prospective Randomized, Double-Blind, Two-Period Crossover Pharmacokinetic Trial Comparing Green Coffee Bean Extract-A Botanically Sourced Caffeine-With a Synthetic USP Control. Clin Pharmacol Drug Dev. 2018 Nov;7(8):871-879. Lijun Zhang 1, Dorothea M Kujawinski, Eugen Federherr, Torsten C Schmidt, Maik A Jochmann. Caffeine in your drink: natural or synthetic. Anal Chem. 2012 Mar 20;84(6):2805-10. Alina Petre, MS, RD. Natural vs. Synthetic Caffeine: What Foods Naturally Contain Caffeine? Nutrition. October 18, 2021. Beauchamp, G.A., Johnson, A.R., Crouch, B.I., Valento, M., Horowitz, B.Z. and Hendrickson, R.G. A Retrospective Study of Clinical Effects of Powdered Caffeine Exposures Reported to Three US Poison Control Centers. J Med Toxicology. 2016 Apr 4;12(3):295-300. Bartelt K, Higgs E, Kazaglis L, Deckert J. Caffeine-Related ED Visits, Although Uncommon, Doubled for Middle School and High School Aged Children Since 2017. Epic Research. https://epicresearch.org/articles/caffeine-related-ed-visits-although-uncommon-doubled-for-middle-school-and-high-school-aged-children-since-2017. Accessed on April 30, 2026.

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SOURCE: Euroky Vitality Drink

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/synthetic-caffeine-used-in-top-selling-energy-drinks-is-linked-to-ever-i-1165834