Prysmian Announces Petri Paasonen as New North American IT and Digital Vice President

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Prysmian, the world's largest cable and wire manufacturer based in the Cincinnati region, is pleased to announce that Petri Paasonen has transitioned into a new role as North American IT and Digital Vice President, effective May 1, 2026.

Paasonen joined Prysmian in February 2000 and, over the past twenty-six years, has taken on increasing responsibility within the IT function. He began his career at the Pikkala plant in Finland and has since held a series of leadership roles across the Nordics and Europe, most recently serving as Vice President of IT and Digital for Europe.

"We are very pleased to have Petri join us here in North America. His skills complement our leadership team and will help drive simplicity and optimization across the IT function in our region," said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian North America. "His expertise will not only improve our operations but will also allow us to serve our customers better and respond to the dynamic needs of the market."

His expertise includes in-depth SAP knowledge and extensive experience leading global rollouts, M&A integrations, customer-centric digital transformation, and digital initiatives across supply chain and manufacturing operations.

"I'm excited to join the North American team at such an important time for the business," said Paasonen. "North America is a key growth region for Prysmian, and I look forward to working closely with the team to strengthen our digital capabilities, support our customers and operations, and help accelerate the region's growth."

Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Outi, and their 10-year-old daughter, Seela. As a family, they enjoy nature and traveling, and Petri is an avid gravel and mountain cyclist. Another passion is food, specifically making Neapolitan-style pizza or BBQ.

In addition to Paasonen's new appointment, Prysmian recently announced changes to its leadership structure in North America to further strengthen the company's market position in the region.

For more information, visit na.prysmian.com.

Prysmian North America

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player creating solutions for energy and digital connections, delivering major electrical transmission projects, modernizing power grids, and unlocking renewable energy, electrification, and digital connectivity worldwide. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity, and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include more than 50 locations and 9,000 associates with revenue of $9 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is enabled by its 34,000 employees, 109 production facilities and 30 R&D centers in over 50 countries. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian stock exchange and recorded 2025 revenues of approximately €20 billion.

Media Relations

Lauren Kane

External Communications Manager

lauren.kane@prysmian.com

Justine David

Mower

jdavid@mower.com

SOURCE: Prysmian

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/prysmian-announces-petri-paasonen-as-new-north-american-it-and-digital-vice-president-1165843