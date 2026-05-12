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ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2026 15:02 Uhr
55 Leser
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Harvest Ministries with Greg Laurie: Greg Laurie Returns to Angel Stadium to Lead Harvest Crusade on July 11

One-Night Evangelistic Event Returns to Angel Stadium and Features Phil Wickham, Michael W. Smith and More

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Pastor and evangelist Greg Laurie returns to Angel Stadium with the Harvest Crusade on Saturday, July 11, 2026, presenting the gospel through a one-night evangelistic event featuring live worship from Phil Wickham, Michael W. Smith and Kari Jobe Carnes and Cody Carnes.

"We've been doing Harvest Crusades for 37 years now, but there's nothing like the spiritual hunger we've seen recently in our nation, especially among young people," said Laurie. "This year's crusade will include moments that honor our nation and recognize 250 years of America. The heart of the night remains the same - to proclaim the gospel and invite people to experience the hope only Jesus can give. We believe this is a message our country needs now more than ever."

This year's Harvest Crusade will also feature partnerships with local churches and major media outlets. The livestream of the whole event will be available at harvest.org, YouTube, Facebook, and on the Harvest+ app, available on all app platforms, allowing viewers worldwide to participate in real time. In addition, translations into multiple languages will be available onsite and via the livestream.

Due to the overwhelming attendance in recent years, ticketing will be implemented in partnership with Angel Stadium to help ensure a safe, family-friendly and welcoming experience for all attendees. Tickets will be distributed through Angel Stadium's ticketing platform, and admission will remain free. Attendees are encouraged to visit harvest.org for ticket information and updates.

Harvest Crusades are large-scale evangelistic events with a worldwide history spanning the United States, Canada, New Zealand and Australia. Since 1990, more than six million people have attended Harvest Crusades in person, and millions more have participated online. Cumulatively, more than 600,000 individuals have made professions of faith through the Harvest Crusades.

Learn more at harvest.org.

Event Details

  • Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

  • Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA

  • Gates Open: 5 p.m.

  • Crusade Begins: 7 p.m.

  • Speaker: Greg Laurie

  • Special Guests: Phil Wickham, Michael W. Smith, Kari Jobe Carnes and Cody Carnes

  • Admission: Free Admission, Tickets Required

  • Livestream: Watch the event on harvest.org, Facebook, YouTube, and the Harvest+ app, available on all app platforms

  • Language Access: The Harvest Crusade will offer translations in multiple languages both onsite and via the livestream.

About Greg Laurie

Greg Laurie is the founder of the Harvest Crusades and senior pastor of Harvest Church, with campuses located in California and Hawaii. He is a renowned evangelist, bestselling author, and the inspiration behind the 2023 film "Jesus Revolution." He leads the Harvest Crusades, large-scale evangelistic events that share the gospel with thousands in stadiums and venues worldwide.

Media Contact

media@harvest.org
harvest.org/contact-us/

SOURCE: Harvest Ministries with Greg Laurie



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/greg-laurie-returns-to-angel-stadium-to-lead-harvest-crusade-on-july-11-1166048

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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