Evolution Devices Announces First Multi-Location Clinical Sale of EvoWalk to Leading Rehabilitation Provider, Advancing National Commercialization

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Evolution Devices today announced its first multi-location clinical sale of EvoWalk to Sheltering Arms Institute, a globally recognized leader in physical rehabilitation. The deployment marks a key milestone in Evolution Devices' commercial expansion and underscores growing demand for next-generation mobility solutions in neurorehabilitation.

EvoWalk Device is Worn Just Below the Knee

EvoWalk is designed to improve gait and restore functional walking in individuals with neurological impairments. The system delivers multi-muscle stimulation to enable a more coordinated, natural walking pattern across clinical and home environments, while AI-driven data capture monitors patient progress, adherence, and outcomes to inform clinical decision-making and personalize care.

"The EvoWalk represents a meaningful advancement over our current functional electrical stimulation (FES) systems," said Christina Withers, P.T., D.P.T., P.C.S., senior manager of outpatient therapy services at Sheltering Arms Institute. "Its intuitive design streamlines setup, allowing clinicians to focus more time on patient care and outcomes, while reusable leads and electrodes eliminate per-patient supply costs and improve efficiency."

"The EvoWalk has been a valuable addition for our patient population," said Zach Crump, P.T., D.P.T., N.C.S., locomotor specialist and clinical researcher at Sheltering Arms Institute. "Rapid setup and Bluetooth connectivity improve therapist efficiency, while targeted stimulation for up to six muscle groups supports more effective gait training. Integrated metrics such as step count, gait speed, and cadence provide actionable insights to guide progress."

"This first multi-site clinical sale validates both EvoWalk and the broader need for more effective mobility solutions," said Pierluigi Mantovani, chief executive officer of Evolution Devices. "We are proud to partner with Sheltering Arms Institute, a global leader in neurorehabilitation, as we take the next step toward national commercialization and expanded patient access."

Evolution Devices plans to expand through additional clinical partnerships, broader market access, and continued investment in data-driven insights to support adoption across rehabilitation settings.

About EVOLUTION DEVICES

Evolution Devices is a neurotechnology company advancing mobility solutions for the millions of individuals living with neurological impairments. The company develops innovative, clinically grounded devices designed to restore functional movement, improve gait, and enable greater independence in real-world settings. Evolution Devices' mission is to create accessible and innovative technology to enable anyone, anywhere to receive personalized rehabilitative care, empowering their independence through access to innovative care. For more information, visit www.evolutiondevices.com.

About EVOWALK

EvoWalk is a neurotechnology solution designed to improve gait and restore functional walking for individuals with neurological impairments. Addressing foot drop in addition to calf weakness, knee hyperextension, and hip weakness, it enables a more natural, stable walking pattern in real-world settings. EvoWalk integrates adaptive stimulation with AI-driven data capture to monitor patient progress, adherence, and outcomes - providing actionable insights for clinicians. Lightweight and user-friendly, it supports consistent use and scalable deployment across home and healthcare environments.

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SOURCE: Evolution Devices

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/evolution-devices-announces-first-multi-location-clinical-sale-of-1166053