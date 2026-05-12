Life Electric Vehicles Holdings, Inc. Announces Tennessee Facility to Support U.S. Assembly and Distribution Operations for Rad Power Bikes, Serial 1 and Life EV Brands

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Life Electric Vehicles Holdings, Inc. (OTC:LFEV) ("Life EV Group" or the "Company"), https://lifeevgroup.com/ https://radpowerbikes.com, through its affiliated companies including LEV Manufacturing, Rad Life Mobility and Serial 1 Cycle Company, today announced a major Tennessee expansion initiative expected to create approximately 288 jobs and establish a 100,000-square-foot U.S. assembly, logistics and fulfillment facility in Algood, Tennessee.

The announcement follows an official release issued by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development regarding LEV Manufacturing's planned operations in Putnam County. The facility is expected to become a central hub for planned U.S. assembly, distribution and logistics operations supporting Rad Power Bikes, Serial 1 and Life EV branded electric mobility products.

The project represents a significant milestone in Life EV Group's broader strategy to expand domestic assembly capabilities, optimize supply chain operations and strengthen long-term U.S.-based manufacturing infrastructure within the rapidly growing electric mobility sector.

The Tennessee facility is expected to support:

U.S.-based assembly and fulfillment operations

Distribution and logistics for multiple electric mobility brands

Product innovation and advanced manufacturing initiatives

Battery technology and workforce development collaboration opportunities

Expansion into additional electric mobility and e-delivery categories

"Establishing the Tennessee facility represents a major milestone for LEV Manufacturing and the broader Life EV Group, including Rad Life Mobility," said Life Electric Vehicles Holdings CEO Robert Provost. "This location will serve as a central hub for distribution and planned assembly of leading electric mobility brands, including Rad Power Bikes, Serial 1 and Life EV. By bringing operations closer to our customers and investing in U.S.-based manufacturing, we are building a scalable platform to support long-term growth, innovation and job creation."

"One of the top questions Rad receives from our more than 680,000 riders is, 'Where is my e-bike made?'" said Jim Brown, Rad Life Mobility CEO and president. "With this announcement, we're excited that the answer will soon start with 'right here in the U.S.' We hope it inspires continued investment across the micro mobility industry in American jobs and innovation."

The Company also highlighted comments included in the official State of Tennessee announcement regarding the project.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee stated in the State's official announcement:

"Tennessee's strong, business-friendly climate makes our state one of the best places to live, work and raise a family, and investments like this one from LEV Manufacturing underscore the strength of that foundation we've built statewide. I'm looking forward to seeing how these 300 new jobs create greater opportunities for nearly 300 families across the Upper Cumberland."

Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter added:

"We are proud to welcome LEV Manufacturing to Tennessee. Companies that not only create jobs but also seek to partner with our exceptional research institutions are exactly the type of investment and business we want to attract, and we look forward to seeing the success that follows today's announcement."

The Tennessee facility is expected to support the continued integration and expansion of the Company's growing electric mobility platform following Life EV Group's recent acquisition of key Rad Power Bikes assets and LEV Manufacturing's prior acquisition of Serial 1 Cycle Company, the premium electric bicycle brand originally developed in collaboration with Harley-Davidson.

The Company believes the Tennessee location provides strategic advantages through workforce availability, logistics access, business-friendly policies and opportunities to collaborate with regional research institutions and advanced manufacturing initiatives.

About Life Electric Vehicles Holdings, Inc.

Life Electric Vehicles Holdings, Inc. (OTC:LFEV) is a U.S.-based electric mobility platform company focused on acquiring, developing, and scaling electric bicycle and micro-mobility brands supported by vertically integrated domestic assembly, supply chain, and distribution capabilities. The company recently acquired the Rad Power Bikes brand and operating assets, including intellectual property, inventory, and retail operations. Through its Rad Life Mobility subsidiary, the company supports sales, customer service, and distribution across direct-to-consumer, retail, and dealer channels. Life EV also holds an equity interest in LEV Manufacturing, Inc., which acquired the Serial 1 premium electric bicycle brand originally developed and spun off from Harley-Davidson. The company is advancing U.S.-based production initiatives, including planned operations in Florida, Tennessee, and Utah, to support domestic assembly, supply chain efficiency, and long-term manufacturing scalability. With a strategic focus on innovation, sustainability, and American assembly, Life EV is positioned to become a leading vertically integrated electric mobility platform in North America.

Investor Relations & Media Contact:

Life EV Group

Press@LifeEVGroup.com

(954) 859-0536

SOURCE: Life Electric Vehicles Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/life-electric-vehicles-holdings-inc.-otc-lfev-announces-tennessee-facility-to-suppor-1166055