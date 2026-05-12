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ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2026 15:02 Uhr
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American College of Education: ACE and Yavapai College Partnership Empowers Nurse Development, Offers Reduced Tuition

Yavapai College employees and students are eligible for reduced tuition toward any ACE program

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / American College of Education (ACE) recently joined forces with Yavapai College (YC), an Arizona community college, to create a new educational pathway that supports aspiring nurses and nurse leaders. Students enrolled in YC's Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program can take select graduate-level courses at ACE through concurrent enrollment, allowing them to start a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) sooner and shorten completion time.

The colleges share a mission to build nursing pipelines and address critical workforce shortages across the healthcare landscape by making advanced nursing education more accessible and affordable.

"We're thrilled to team up with YC and create pathways that support gaps in today's workforce, especially in critical spaces like nursing," ACE Chief Growth Officer Monica Carson said. "The partnership also creates an accessible development opportunity for their employees, which is something we embody in our own teams and aspire to encourage within higher education as a whole."

YC students who aren't BSN students can seamlessly transfer their associate degree or up to 90 credits toward a fast and affordable bachelor's degree completion program at ACE.

"Creating clear pathways for students to continue their education is an important part of Yavapai College's mission," YC President Dr. Lisa Rhine added. "Partnering with ACE allows our nursing students to move more quickly into advanced degrees and leadership roles while keeping their education accessible and affordable."

In addition to the BSN-MSN pathway, YC students and employees who enroll in ACE programs are eligible for reduced tuition. Both institutions will work together to provide advising and program support to help students successfully transition from undergraduate studies into graduate-level coursework.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs.

About Yavapai College

Yavapai College operates seven campuses and centers throughout Yavapai County and offers more than 100 degrees and certificates, four baccalaureate degrees, student and community services, and cultural events and activities. To learn more about Yavapai College, visit www.yc.edu.

Media Contact
Darci Hansell, VP Integrated Marketing
800-280-0307
press@ace.edu

SOURCE: American College of Education



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/ace-and-yavapai-college-partnership-empowers-nurse-development-offers-reduced-tuition-1163746

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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