Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: IZN) ("InZinc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of 2026 diamond drilling at the 100% owned Indy Sedex (zinc-lead-silver-gallium-barite) project, well-located 90 km southeast of Prince George in central BC, Canada.

In 2025, exploration drilling achieved a 125% extension of the near-surface B-9 Zone to over 1000 m in strike length and culminated with the discovery, at the current northern extension, of the high-grade Apex Zone which remains open for expansion. Significant drill results at Apex included 15.4% Zn, 1.3% Pb and 7.2 g/t Ag over 4.2 m which included a very high-grade interval of 20.1% Zn, 1.7% Pb and 9.5 g/t Ag over 3.2 m at the B-9 Apex Zone (Figure 1).

The 2026 diamond drill program, including up to 7 planned drill holes (1500 m), will focus on expansion of the high-grade discovery at the B-9 Apex Zone, now recognised as replacement-style Sedex mineralization. Drilling will test for up-dip and down-dip extensions and along strike for up to 350 m. Untested soil geochemical and EM geophysical signatures continue for at least another 1200 m to the northwest of the B-9 Apex Zone representing a high potential corridor for both extension and additional discoveries (Figure 2).

"We are very excited to get an early start on follow-up expansion of the high-grade discovery at Apex and to continue the achievements gained across 2025 at Indy," stated Wayne Hubert, CEO. "Separately, relating to other assets in InZinc's portfolio," added Mr. Hubert, "We would like to congratulate American West Metals on the success of an additional financing to advance the West Desert project in Utah where InZinc retains a 50% indium production royalty (NSR) interest."





Figure 1: Vertical Longitudinal Section - Highlighted Drill Intersections

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Focus on Further Expansion and Exploration of High-Grade Mineralization

B-9 Apex Expansion: Depth extension and up-dip definition of the 58 m wide mineralized envelope with high-grades intersected ( 20.1% Zn, 1.7% Pb and 9.5 g/t Ag over 3.2 m in Hole IB25-043 ).

Depth extension and up-dip definition of the 58 m wide mineralized envelope with high-grades intersected ( ). B-9 Strike Extension: Wide-spaced drilling to explore the >1200 m B-9 Zone strike to the north of Hole IB25-043.

Figure 2: Indy Project - Mineralization and Exploration Potential

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Annual Grant of Stock Options

InZinc announces the annual grant of incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants to purchase a total of 1,600,000 common shares of the Company for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.08 per share effective May 11, 2026. These stock options will vest over the next 12 months.

About InZinc

InZinc has discovered and is advancing near-surface exploration at the Indy Sedex zinc-lead-silver-gallium-barite project (100%) in central BC, Canada. The extensive tenure at Indy covers 200 square km and a 30 km length of under-explored, prospective strata in central BC. The project is well located with respect to road access, rail, power, port and smelter infrastructure. In 2025 the Company announced the extension of the B-9 mineralized trend to a drill defined strike length of greater than 1000 m:

Significant drill results from B-9 Apex Zone (replacement mineralization):

15.4% Zn, 1.3% Pb and 7.2 g/t Ag over 4.2 m, including

20.1% Zn, 1.7% Pb and 9.5 g/t Ag over 3.2 m

Significant drill results from the near-surface B-9 Discovery Zone (primary mineralization):

8.0% Zn, 2.0% Pb and 16.2 g/t Ag over 9.9 m

11.0% Zn, 2.3% Pb and 27.1 g/t Ag over 3.0 m

9.3% Zn, 2.4% Pb and 18.0 g/t Ag over 3.1 m

5.5% Zn, 0.5% Pb and 3.4 g/t Ag over 6.7 m

3.3% Zn, 0.7% Pb and 7.4 g/t Ag over 19.1 m

South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE) became a major tenure holder in the Indy belt by staking approximately 200 km2 of adjacent claims in late 2021.

Additionally, InZinc will receive 50% of the revenue (NSR) from the sale of indium mined from American West Metals' (ASX) West Desert project, Utah. Through its equity investment in American West, InZinc is also exposed to a portfolio of North American base metals projects.

Qualified Person

Patrick McLaughlin, P.Geo., an Independent Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a registered professional geoscientist in British Columbia, has approved the technical content of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, statements that address activities, events of developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipates, intends, estimates, plans, postulate, indicate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although InZinc believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results, performance or actions, and that actual results or actions may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with certain securities commissions in Canada and other information released by the Company and filed with the appropriate regulatory agencies. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, InZinc disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: InZinc Mining Ltd.