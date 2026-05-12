Boomi, the data activation company, today announced the winners of its FY26 EMEA Partner Awards. The programme celebrates Boomi partners that are driving innovation and delivering measurable business outcomes for customers across the region.

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Boomi Announces FY26 EMEA Partner Award Winners

The awards highlight organizations that are leveraging the full breadth of the Boomi Enterprise Platform to activate data, simplify complexity, and accelerate agentic transformation, enabling customers to innovate faster, address evolving business challenges, and deliver meaningful impact across industries and communities.

"Across EMEA, the conversation has fundamentally shifted. Organizations are no longer asking whether to transform, but how fast they can get there. Data activation and agentic transformation have moved from ambition to imperative, and the pressure to turn fragmented data into intelligent action has never been greater," said Dan McAllister, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels at Boomi. "Our partners are at the heart of this shift. They're leveraging Boomi's unified platform, spanning integration, automation, API management, and AI orchestration, to help customers activate their data, deploy intelligent agents, and build the connected foundations that make true enterprise agility possible."

"These awards celebrate the partners who are leading the charge, bringing the technical depth, strategic vision, and customer-first commitment that define what it means to drive agentic transformation at scale. Together, we're not just modernising businesses; we're equipping them to operate, adapt, and compete in an AI-native world." McAllister added.

The FY26 EMEA winners by category include:

EMEA Partner of the Year - Cognizant

- Cognizant EMEA Growth Partner of the Year Capgemini

Capgemini UK Ireland Partner of the Year - Softcat

- Softcat DACH and Eastern Europe Partner of the Year Global Engineering Technologies

Global Engineering Technologies France Partner of the Year VISEO

VISEO Middle East and Africa Partner of the Year iSteer

iSteer Southern Europe Partner of the Year - Syscons

- Syscons BeNeLux and Nordics Partner of the Year Emixa

Join Boomi and our partner ecosystem at Boomi World Tour London to experience the latest innovations in data activation, hear from industry leaders, and connect with the community shaping the future of integration and AI. Register now at boomi.com/boomiworld/boomi-world-tour-london.

To learn more about Boomi's partner programme, or to find a partner from Boomi's global ecosystem, visit boomi.com/partners.

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About Boomi

Boomi, the data activation company for AI, powers the agentic enterprise by bringing data to life across the business. The Boomi Enterprise Platform is the active data foundation that delivers essential agentic infrastructure to drive agentic transformation. By unifying agent design and governance, API and MCP management, integration and automation, and data management into a single platform, Boomi enables organizations to harness the power of AI with secure, scalable connectivity. Trusted by over 30,000 customers and supported by a network of 800+ partners, Boomi helps organizations of all sizes achieve agility, efficiency, and innovation at scale. Discover more at boomi.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Elliot Harrison

Global Communications, EMEA, Boomi

elliot.harrison@boomi.com