New AI agents, a business-aware Context Engine, and native integrations with Claude, Slack, and more help product teams instrument faster, diagnose issues in real time, and act with confidence

Mixpanel, a global leader in product intelligence and analytics, today introduced Mixpanel AI the always-on product intelligence system that helps teams ship faster and smarter by understanding how people use their products and what to do next.

Unlike query-based analytics assistants, Mixpanel AI monitors your product continuously and surfaces insights and issues before teams think to ask, combining specialized AI agents, a business-aware Context Engine, and native integrations with the tools teams already use.

Built on 17 years of product analytics infrastructure and trusted by more than 29,000 customers, Mixpanel AI turns product data into proactive, explainable intelligence that teams can act on with the business context to make every answer relevant and the verified data foundation to make every answer trustworthy.

"At Mixpanel we're building autonomous product intelligence always on to match the continuous pace of shipping today, and intelligent because it understands the context of your business, not just your data," said Anant Gupta, Chief Technology Officer at Mixpanel. "This is what separates Mixpanel AI from an LLM on top of a database. Mixpanel has spent over a decade working alongside tens of thousands of product teams, deeply understanding what great product analytics looks like. We leveraged that experience to custom build Mixpanel AI for product decision-making in the AI era."

Product Intelligence Across Every Workflow

Mixpanel AI is organized around three pillars: agents that understand your business context, capabilities that move teams from diagnosis to action, and flexible access across the tools teams already use.

Agents That Understand Your Product and Business Context

At the center of Mixpanel AI is Mixpanel Agent, an always-on personal product analyst that understands your business and your goals. Behind the scenes, Mixpanel Agent coordinates a team of specialized sub-agents, each with deep expertise:

Onboarding Agent: Drives implementation by reading a codebase and suggesting which events to track, automatically updating tracking schemas when code changes ship.

Drives implementation by reading a codebase and suggesting which events to track, automatically updating tracking schemas when code changes ship. Dashboard Agent: Generates shareable, exec-ready multi-chart dashboards from natural language prompts, grounded in verified data.

Generates shareable, exec-ready multi-chart dashboards from natural language prompts, grounded in verified data. Experiment Agent: Designs experiments correctly from the start setup, populations, and controls and provides instant analysis of the results.

Designs experiments correctly from the start setup, populations, and controls and provides instant analysis of the results. Root Cause Analysis Agent: Automatically finds the behavioral root cause of a change and makes a recommendation for what to do next.

Automatically finds the behavioral root cause of a change and makes a recommendation for what to do next. KPI Monitoring Agent: Always-on monitoring, analysis, and recommendations.

AI That Knows Your Business and Gets Smarter Over Time

Powering all of these agents is the Context Engine an intelligence layer that understands each customer's business goals, team structure, and product context. Where most AI tools treat every query as stateless, the Context Engine ensures every answer is personalized to the customer's own data and gets smarter over time as it learns more about the business.

Verified Modegives administrators control over which events and properties AI can query. This adds a governance layer that ensures AI output is grounded in data the team has approved.

From "What's Happening" to "What to Do About It"

Mixpanel AI not only identifies what happened but also why it happened and what to do next. For example, when a signup funnel drops overnight, the Root Cause Analysis Agent automatically identifies which user segment is affected and what behavior changed, then suggests an experiment to test a fix, all in a single workflow. No context-switching, no manual segmentation, no statistical modeling required.

Works Where Your Team Works

Mixpanel AI brings the power and capabilities of Mixpanel to teams right within the environment where they already work:

Inside Mixpanel: Mixpanel Agent provides a conversational interface inside Mixpanel for asking questions, generating reports, and getting recommendations in plain language.

provides a conversational interface inside Mixpanel for asking questions, generating reports, and getting recommendations in plain language. OutsideMixpanel: Mixpanel AIis the first product intelligence system built to work natively inside the AI tools developers and product managers already use including Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, and Slack. Teams can ask questions about user behavior, pull live product data, and act on recommendations without leaving the tools where decisions are already being made.

Early Customer Response

"Early users have said Mixpanel AI is easy to get started with, and once you're in, it doesn't just give you numbers, it explains what they mean and why," said Gupta. "Engineers, product managers, and analysts alike are getting answers they used to spend hours tracking down."

Availability

Mixpanel AI is generally available and will be enabled for all Mixpanel customers on a rolling basis through June 2026. For more information about Mixpanel AI, visit mixpanel.com/ai.

About Mixpanel

Mixpanel is the leading product intelligence and analytics platform trusted by more than 29,000 companies to help understand how people use the products they build. By combining powerful analytics with AI that knows your business, Mixpanel helps teams see what's working, diagnose what's not, and decide what to build next. Learn more at mixpanel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260512168124/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Monica Norton

press@mixpanel.com