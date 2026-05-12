Powered by Cognite's industry-leading Industrial AI and Data Platform, Cognite Flows delivers the confidence and scalability needed to achieve outsized business impact from agentic AI

Cognite, the global leader in Industrial AI, today announced Cognite Flows, a new standard for industrial experiences that fundamentally redefines how teams engage with AI, apps, and data to address operational challenges. Designed to optimize the daily workflows of frontline teams, Cognite Flows puts everything they need-AI-driven insights and real-time data from multiple apps across every corner of the company-into an easily customized, single-screen workspace. For the first time in an industrial setting, software will adapt to the user, rather than the user needing to adapt to the software.

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Introducing Cognite Flows: The First Fully Integrated, AI-Native Industrial Experience that Accelerates Customer Value

Cognite Flows is the action layer of the Cognite platform, empowering teams to build, scale, and use production-ready workflows 100x faster through adaptive experiences and industrial applications. Because Flows is natively integrated with Cognite's Industrial Knowledge Graph, it offers unmatched accuracy and scalability, ensuring that insights and new applications are always grounded in real-time operational context. Today, more than 30% of Cognite's customer base and key partners have already been enabled with Flows, including Cognite customers B. Braun and Idemitsu Kosan, and launch partners Radix, L&T Technology Services, and RoviSys.

Revolutionizing the Frontline User Experience

By serving as a unified experience layer, Cognite Flows eliminates the toggling that forces operators and engineers to interrupt their critical tasks to hunt for data across fragmented systems. Instead, it creates a seamless, intuitive environment where insights and agentic AI-driven recommendations surface exactly when, where, and how they are needed, personalized to each worker. This allows teams to remain "in the flow," maintaining deep focus on high-value problem solving and execution without the friction of manual data retrieval or administrative overhead.

Redefining the Developer Experience

Cognite Flows also enables a broad ecosystem of developers to use widely adopted Agentic AI-native coding tools and AI-native architecture to build and deploy tailored applications up to 100X faster than traditional methods. By dramatically reducing the complexity of data silos and traditional development overhead, more production-grade industrial applications can be delivered to the front lines faster and at lower costs. Now, when frontline workers or subject matter experts surface a problem, tailored applications can be implemented in days rather than months.

"As the world becomes more data-driven, organizations' success now relies on their ability to leverage AI to optimize and automate business processes. Industrial organizations, in particular, struggle to scale their AI initiatives because they need specialized capabilities not easily supported by horizontal enterprise technologies," said Jonathan Lang, Research Director at IDC. "Cognite Flows builds on the company's core capabilities and has the potential to represent a significant leap in how industrial AI-built the right way-can improve the industrial experience for users and developers alike."

Proven in the Field

Working closely with forward-thinking customers and strategic partners, Cognite has already proven the capabilities and business value of Cognite Flows across complex use cases, including root cause analysis and non-conformance reporting.A few more specific examples include:

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., a Japanese energy company that also operates in the chemicals and advanced materials sectors, is leveraging Cognite Flows to systematically capture and digitize valuable accumulated knowledge and expertise using AI, with the aim of reducing operational risk and improving operational efficiency. Naruki Akiyama, Advanced System Development Group Leader, System Innovation Technology Office, Technology Engineering Center, Idemitsu, said, "One of the most urgent challenges at our production sites has been how to effectively capture the specialized knowledge and experience accumulated over many years and transform it into a digital legacy. The applications built using Cognite Flows represent a fundamental transformation that goes far beyond simple visualization tools. By leveraging real-time knowledge graphs, we expect these tools to evolve into proactive AI agents capable of managing complex operations."

B. Braun, a global medical technology company headquartered in Germany, is using Cognite Flows to achieve greater visibility and insights into the state of asset health across all of its sites. "Gaining true operational transparency is foundational to our digital strategy, and Cognite Flows has provided us with a unified and contextualized view of our entire data landscape," said Dr. Michael Kaiser, Operational Technology Leader at B. Braun. "Its flexibility and interoperability enabled rapid UX refinement. Within four weeks, we improved how we visualize and use asset data, with near-instant updates driven by user feedback."

A global pharmaceutical leader is using Cognite Flows to accelerate operational use cases, achieving 30X faster time-to-value in one engagement. While traditional methods required a 20+ person team and 3-5 months to build a prototype, Flows delivered automated AI workflows in just four days. Furthermore, the lead-up to user acceptance testing was reduced from a typical 6-9-month cycle to just two months, effectively bypassing slow, "design-by-committee" bottlenecks. This enabled immediate operational clarity and put actionable insights directly into the hands of engineers.

Launch partner Radix has already leveraged Cognite Flows in an engagement with a joint Cognite customer. "The partnership between Radix and Cognite has always been about driving digital transformation at scale, and now with Cognite Flows, we can do it at an unprecedented pace," said Natalia Klafke, Executive Vice President of Energy Sustainability at Radix. "Cognite Flows allows us to focus on what we do best-solving complex industrial challenges-while removing the traditional friction of app development. This means we can deliver more value to our customers faster than ever before, transforming how mission-critical industrial applications are built and maintained."

"The plant floor on to supply chain and fulfillment has long dealt with fragmented technologies stitched together to enable a workflow. Cognite Flows, with the application of AI on a foundation of contextualized data, brings value acceleration to manufacturers in new and powerful ways," said Girish Rishi, CEO of Cognite. "Modern AI tools provide a new paradigm for rapid use case development in the broader enterprise space. Cognite Flows brings that experience to the industrial sector."

For more information, please register for the Cognite Flows webinar.

About Cognite

Cognite makes AI work for industry. Leading energy, manufacturing, and power and renewables enterprises choose Cognite to deliver secure, trustworthy, and real-time data to transform their asset-heavy operations to be safer, more sustainable, and profitable. Cognite provides a user-friendly, secure, and scalable industrial AI platform that makes it easy for all decision-makers, from the field to remote operations centers, to access and understand complex industrial data, collaborate in real time, and build a better tomorrow. Visit us at www.cognite.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

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