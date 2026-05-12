MMS Holdings, a global, data-focused clinical research organization (CRO), today named UK-based Ben Dudley as President, extending his existing role as Chief Commercial Officer. The expanded position further supports MMS' vision and growth as a science-led CRO, helping sponsors worldwide navigate complexity, reduce risk, and advance clinical programs through its integrated biometrics and regulatory capabilities. Dudley's appointment reinforces MMS' increasing international presence and builds on strong recent momentum in Europe, including the 2025 acquisition of Exploristics, a Belfast-based biostatistics and data science company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260512803475/en/

Ben Dudley, President and Chief Commercial Officer, MMS

As clinical development programs become more complex and globalized, MMS continues to invest in the talent, technology, and organizational structure required to support sponsors with regulatory rigor and confidence across regions. The addition of the President role strengthens senior level capacity as MMS advances its long-term priorities. Dudley will work alongside MMS' CEO Dr. Uma Sharma to shape the company's strategic direction, contributing his extensive industry experience to enable the company's continued progression and commitment to scientific and regulatory excellence.

"Sponsors today face increasing pressure to de-risk programs earlier while navigating complex regulatory and development landscapes worldwide," said Dr. Uma Sharma. "As MMS continues to scale, evolving our leadership model is a deliberate step, supporting resilience, informed decision-making, and close alignment with the regions where our clients and partners operate. Ben's appointment as President comes at a pivotal time for MMS as we continue to invest in AI, technology innovation, and infrastructure to help clients improve their probability of success in development and accelerate time to market."

Dudley joined MMS in 2024 as Chief Commercial Officer, bringing more than two decades of experience leading complex clinical portfolios across development phases and therapeutic areas. His background includes early-career experience at AstraZeneca and oversight of pivotal, full-service global development programs, providing real-world understanding of both clinical realities and regulatory expectations.

"As MMS marks its 20-year anniversary, I'm honored to step into this newly created role and help guide the company's next chapter of scientific and operational excellence. Having worked across diverse clinical and regulatory environments, I've seen how R&D has consistent success factors globally, but also important nuances that vary by region," said Ben Dudley, President and Chief Commercial Officer of MMS. "Strengthening our global executive footprint allows us to support clients locally while connecting them directly to MMS' scientific expertise. Looking ahead, our focus is on sustainable growth, combining organic expansion with selective, science aligned opportunities that strengthen our capabilities and support long-term partnerships worldwide."

About MMS

MMS Holdings (MMS) is an award-winning, data-focused clinical research organization (CRO) that supports the pharmaceutical and biotech industries with a proven, scientific approach to complex trial data and regulatory submission challenges. Strong industry experience, a 20-year track record, AI technology-enabled services, and a data-driven approach to drug development make MMS a valuable CRO partner. With a global footprint across four continents, MMS maintains an industry-leading customer satisfaction rating. For more information, visit www.mmsholdings.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260512803475/en/

Contacts:

Liz Cole, Executive Director Global Marketing email: lizcol01@mmsholdings.com