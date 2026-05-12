Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Ramp Metals explodierte um +1.100% - startet dieser Kupfer-Nachbar jetzt seine eigene Rallye? Anzeige / Werbung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.05.2026 15:06 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EquiLend Acquires Finadium, Expanding Presence in Securities Finance Research & Consulting

Finadiumto continue operating independently as a subsidiary of EquiLend

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EquiLend, a global leader in securities finance technology, data, and analytics, today announced the acquisition of Finadium, a premier research and consultancy firm serving the securities finance, repo, collateral, and capital markets infrastructure industries.

Finadium will operate as an independently functioning subsidiary of EquiLend. Its research will remain editorially independent, and Josh Galper will remain as leader of the firm, overseeing its day-to-day operations.

"This acquisition deepens our ability to serve clients across the securities finance industry," said Rich Grossi, CEO of EquiLend. "Finadium has built an exceptional reputation for impartial, best-in-class thinking and consulting, and we're committed to preserving that independence while investing to broaden and expand its consultancy services, enhancing the support available to meet the evolving needs of all market participants."

"We are very pleased to join the EquiLend family," said Josh Galper, leader of Finadium. "The markets are changing fast, and developing our franchise in partnership with EquiLend will support the entire funding and financing industry. We're excited to maintain our editorial independence while delivering world-class market intelligence and consulting to both EquiLend clients and a diverse range of market participants globally."

Finadium serves a global client base with research reports, data products, and consulting services focused on securities finance, repo, prime brokerage, and related capital markets topics. The acquisition expands EquiLend's access to market intelligence, consultancy capabilities, and reinforces its position as a comprehensive resource for the global securities finance community.

About EquiLend

EquiLend is a global financial technology firm offering Trading, Workflow Tools, Data & Insights, and Digital Solutions for the securities finance industry. With offices in North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, EquiLend operates across various jurisdictions worldwide, adhering to the highest regulatory standards.

The company is committed to excellence and innovation and is consistently recognized for its contributions to the industry. EquiLend is Great Place to Work Certified in the U.S., UK, Ireland and India and has been awarded Global Data Provider of the Year and Regulatory Solution of the Year in the Securities Finance Times Industry Excellence Awards 2025.

For more information, please visit www.equilend.com.

About Finadium

Finadium is a research and consulting firm focused on funding, financing and infrastructure for capital markets. In its research practice, the firm assists plan sponsors, asset managers, brokers, custodians, hedge funds and technology firms with understanding the market and in maximizing the effectiveness of their resources. Finadium market intelligence is available on a subscription basis. Finadium also conducts consulting assignments on vendor selection, marketing and product development.

For more information, please visit our website at www.finadium.com and follow Finadium on LinkedIn. Finadium publishes daily News & Opinion on our website.

EquiLend Media Contact:
media@equilend.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1060364/EquiLend_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/equilend-acquires-finadium-expanding-presence-in-securities-finance-research--consulting-302768980.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.