Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Ramp Metals explodierte um +1.100% - startet dieser Kupfer-Nachbar jetzt seine eigene Rallye? Anzeige / Werbung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B87V | ISIN: US79466L3024 | Ticker-Symbol: FOO
Tradegate
12.05.26 | 15:44
148,88 Euro
-1,21 % -1,82
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
SALESFORCE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SALESFORCE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
149,04149,2815:45
148,80149,0015:45
PR Newswire
12.05.2026 15:06 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kanopy Security Announces Salesforce Integration to Secure Agents and Automations Built by Business Users

New coverage helps organizations secure business-built agents and automations within Salesforce, which is used by over 150,000 organizations, where the ease of creating agents and tools has introduced a massive and largely unrecognized security risk

BOULDER, Colo., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanopy Security, the cybersecurity platform securing AI and apps built by business users, today announced a new integration for Salesforce environments designed to secure agents and automations created within the platform.

This announcement comes as Salesforce introduces its new 'Headless 360' architecture, transforming the platform into infrastructure for AI agents, where workflows, data, and business logic are increasingly accessed and executed via APIs rather than traditional user interfaces.

As more teams across enterprises build agents, workflows, automations, and custom applications directly inside Salesforce, Kanopy enables organizations to identify and fix security issues early, before they turn into incidents.

The way agents and automations are created inside enterprises is changing. Increasingly, employees outside of traditional engineering teams are building tools themselves via creating automations, workflows, and applications that help their organizations move faster. Recent research found that business builders now outnumber professional developers by 4X on average, and up to 10X in some organizations.

At the same time, the rise of agentic execution introduces a new layer of complexity: systems are no longer only configured by humans, but actively operated by autonomous agents

This shift enables organizations to move faster and empowers non-technical employees to build agents and automations, but it also introduces new types of risk, as these builders often lack visibility into or awareness of the security implications of what they are creating. Applications built quickly and outside traditional development pipelines do not go through the same security review processes, creating blind spots for security teams.

Salesforce is a core pillar in many organizations, so even small gaps, often introduced because the people building these agents and automations often don't know what protections they need to put in place, can lead to meaningful exposure.

Kanopy addresses this challenge with a preventative approach. Instead of focusing only on uncovering incidents after they occur, the platform analyzes the applications and automations themselves to uncover the underlying issues that could lead to incidents.

"Salesforce is a platform that organizations trust with some of their most important data, and more people than ever are building inside it," said Yair Finzi, CEO and Co-Founder of Kanopy Security. "As Salesforce shifts toward an agent-first model, where AI systems can directly operate business logic, the need for proactive security becomes even more critical. Kanopy ensures organizations not only understand how their systems are built, but also maintain confidence in how they behave as automation becomes increasingly autonomous."

See a demo of how Kanopy empowers safe innovation with security, governance, and visibility for business builders on Salesforce here.

About Kanopy Security

Kanopy Security (previously Nokod) is the leading application security platform dedicated to securing the growing jungle of apps and AI built by business users. The company provides complete visibility, risk detection, and automated remediation to secure this often overlooked attack surface. By proactively detecting and remediating hidden threats while enforcing continuous, automated guardrails, Kanopy enables organizations to govern their digital transformation safely without slowing down productivity.

Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Kanopy turns hidden risks into secure, governed innovation. For more information, visit https://kanopysecurity.com/

Media Contact
Mike Katznelson
Headline Media
mike.katznelson@headline.media
US: +1 914 233 5302
UK: +44 203 769 0660

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kanopy-security-announces-salesforce-integration-to-secure-agents-and-automations-built-by-business-users-302769192.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.