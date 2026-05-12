EQS-News: tZERO / Key word(s): Financial

tZERO Expands Institutional-Grade Tokenization Infrastructure, Adding Aptos as a Key Ecosystem Partner



12.05.2026 / 15:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



tZERO Integrates Aptos as One of Its Leading Execution Layers for Real-World Assets, Further Expanding Support for Tokenized Assets NEW YORK, NY - May 12, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - tZERO Group, Inc. , a tokenization infrastructure leader, today announced a strategic collaboration with the Aptos Foundation to integrate the tZERO platform with the Aptos Layer 1 blockchain, expanding support for tokenized assets across the Aptos ecosystem. Through this integration, issuers using tZERO's tokenization platform can now launch eligible tokens on the Aptos blockchain, tailored to their specific preferences and industry standards. Crossing the $1.2 billion threshold in real-world assets, Aptos' robust, high-performance architecture has positioned it as one of the fastest-growing chains for tokenized assets. Aptos' infrastructure is also trusted by financial institutions such as Franklin Templeton and BlackRock. Aptos will now serve as one of the preferred execution layers for tokenized assets processed through tZERO, providing the digital rails to support real-world tokenization at scale. The collaboration reflects continued progress toward infrastructure supporting regulated tokenized markets across next-generation blockchain environments. As part of the collaboration, tZERO will integrate its platform capabilities with the Aptos Protocol and maintain compatibility with evolving Aptos technical standards, including identity, wallet, authentication, and token functionality frameworks. From institutional settlements to cross-border asset trading, Aptos can deliver unprecedented composability, compliance, and on-chain execution to tZERO's network of investors and institutions. This work supports issuers seeking additional blockchain deployment flexibility while preserving compliance-aware lifecycle infrastructure. "We are pleased to collaborate with the Aptos Foundation as we expand support for tokenized asset infrastructure on the Aptos network," said Alan Konevsky, CEO of tZERO Group, Inc. "This integration reflects our continued focus on supporting issuers building tokenized assets with institutional-grade infrastructure. Leading protocols like Aptos are critical partners and consumers for our infrastructure as we offer compliant gateways for issuers and developers building using Aptos technology." "As institutions shift towards tokenization, real-world assets are becoming the backbone of the on-chain economy. With tZERO, we can expand access to tokenized assets even further by enhancing its everyday utility and leveraging Aptos as one of the largest venues for real-world assets," said Solomon Tesfaye, Chief Business Officer at Aptos Labs. "As a top blockchain for real-world assets globally, this is a strong validation of our commitment to building the leading infrastructure for all on-chain assets." The integration will enable issuers to leverage Aptos' high-performance L1 architecture as part of their tokenization strategies. It is also a reflection of the ongoing efforts by both organizations to support infrastructure enabling issuance and lifecycle functionality for tokenized assets across emerging blockchain environments. Together, tZERO and Aptos are establishing the foundation for the next wave of real-world asset growth by enabling more inclusive, transparent, and efficient on-chain markets. tZERO Media Contact:

Julie Ros, Head of Marketing, Communications & Institutional Growth

jros@tzero.com Aptos Foundation Contact:

aptos@hokkupr.com About tZERO tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website . Forward-Looking Statements by tZERO This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur. About Aptos Foundation Aptos Foundation is dedicated to supporting the development and ecosystem of the Aptos protocol. By unlocking a blockchain with seamless usability, Aptos Foundation aims to bring the benefits of decentralization to the masses. For more information about Aptos Foundation and its initiatives, users can visit: www.aptosfoundation.org About Aptos Aptos is a high-performance proof-of-stake layer-one blockchain designed to power the next generation of financial systems through unparalleled throughput and low latency. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: tZERO





12.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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