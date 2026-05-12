SnapLogic Appoints Enterprise Leader Molly Matthews as President and Expands Customer and People Leadership

Agentic Integration company also promotes Anjana Kashyap to Chief Customer Officer, Cassie Capano to Chief People Officer

San Mateo, California, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SnapLogic , the Agentic Integration Company, today announced the appointment of Molly Matthews as President, alongside executive promotions of Anjana Kashyap to Chief Customer Officer and Cassie Capano to Chief People Officer. Together, these appointments will advance the company's next phase of growth and operational rigor.

"Our growth is being driven by demand for AI that delivers real outcomes, not experiments," said Brad Stewart, CEO of SnapLogic. "Molly is a proven leader who knows how to scale organizations and operations. She'll bring the focus and discipline needed to sharpen execution, accelerate growth, and ensure we deliver consistently for our customers."

In her role as President, Matthews will lead cross-functional efforts focused on accelerating corporate growth, driving greater operational alignment, and expanding SnapLogic's global market presence. Her focus will include entering into new markets, advancing business transformation initiatives, and strengthening key performance metrics such as gross and net revenue retention (GRR and NRR). She will also work closely across go-to-market and product teams to ensure consistent execution as the business scales.

"Most organizations aren't struggling to build AI; they're struggling to operationalize it," said Molly Matthews, President of SnapLogic. "SnapLogic is uniquely positioned to solve that by bringing integration and orchestration together in a way that's simple, governed, and built for scale. The company has seen great momentum with customers as a result, and I'm excited to help build on that as we enable more companies to turn AI into something that actually works across their business."

Matthews brings extensive experience leading and scaling global organizations across both public and private markets, most recently serving as Senior Advisor and Chief Executive Officer at Pushpay, where she helped grow the company to over 14,500 customers processing over $8 billion in online donations annually during her tenure.

Molly's appointment comes as demand for SnapLogic's AI-ready Agentic Integration Platform continues to grow. In 2025, AI-driven initiatives accounted for more than 20 percent of new and expansion revenue, with the platform processing over 4.7 trillion documents per month and handling over 32 billion API calls. This growth has also made way for executive appointments for Anjana Kashyap and Cassie Capano.

Kashyap has been promoted to Chief Customer Officer to lead SnapLogic's customer journey, with a focus on accelerating adoption, improving retention, and expanding long-term customer value. A 15-year veteran of SnapLogic, Kashyap most recently served as SVP of Customer Excellence. Her appointment reinforces the company's commitment to being deeply customer-centric and ensuring the voice of the customer is represented at all levels of the organization.

Capano, who joined SnapLogic in 2023 as VP of People, has been promoted to Chief People Officer. She leads the company's global people strategy, with a focus on investing in and scaling talent, strengthening leadership development, and ensuring employees are empowered to support SnapLogic's continued growth. Capano's promotion reflects the company's continued investment in its people as a core driver of success.

These leadership appointments underscore SnapLogic's focus on scaling its business, broadening operations, and driving impactful innovation to meet the complex integration challenges customers face.

To learn more about SnapLogic's open positions, visit: snaplogic.com/company/careers .

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the Agentic Integration Company, integrating AI, data, applications, and microservices into one powerful platform that transforms how enterprises connect, automate, and scale. Unlike legacy integration tools, SnapLogic is built for the AI era and trusted by global leaders, including AstraZeneca, Adobe, Verizon, and Sony. With its industry-leading platform, SnapLogic empowers every team across the enterprise to securely build faster, smarter, AI-connected workflows - all through natural language and intuitive low-code design.

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Gemma Smith SnapLogic gsmith@snaplogic.com Bianca Robles Offleash PR for SnapLogic snaplogic@offleashpr.com