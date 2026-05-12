Fluence Energy, Inc. Announces Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by Existing Controlling Stockholders

ARLINGTON, Va., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. ("Fluence") (NASDAQ: FLNC), a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage, operational services, and asset optimization software, today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 20,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock by certain controlling stockholders of Fluence. The selling stockholders are expected to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 3,000,000 shares of Class A common stock on the same terms and conditions. Fluence is not selling any of its shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.

Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

An automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the offering was filed by Fluence with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 12, 2026 and automatically became effective upon filing. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, as well as copies of the final prospectus supplement once available, may be obtained by contacting: Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by phone at 1-888-603-5847 or email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Fluence

Fluence is a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. Fluence's solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid and unlock the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed, and under management across nearly 50 markets, Fluence is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements related to the proposed offering. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as "may," "possible," "will," "should," "seeks," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "grows," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "commits", "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions and variations thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, and their potential effects on our business. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting our business will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the elimination or expiration of government incentives or regulations regarding renewable energy; changes in the global trade environment; fluctuations in order intake and results of operations across fiscal periods; a significant reduction in order volume or loss of significant customers or their inability to perform under contracts; competition for offerings and the ability to attract new customers and retain existing ones; maintaining and enhancing reputation and brand recognition; our ability to manage recent and future growth and the expansion of our business and operations; our ability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; our growth depending on the success of relationships with third parties; delays, disruptions, and quality control problems in manufacturing operations; risks associated with engineering and construction, utility interconnection, commissioning and installation of energy storage products, cost overruns, and delays; supplier concentration and limited supplier capacity; operating as a global company with a global supply chain; changes in the cost and availability of raw materials and underlying components; lengthy sales and installation cycle for energy storage solutions; quality and quantity of components provided by suppliers; defects, errors, vulnerabilities, and/or bugs in products and technology; events and incidents relating to storage, delivery, installation, operation, maintenance, and shutdowns of products; current and planned foreign operations; failure by contract manufacturers, vendors, and suppliers to use ethical business practices and comply with applicable laws and regulations; actual or threatened health epidemics, pandemics, or similar public health threats; severe weather events; acquisitions made or that may be pursued; our ability to obtain financial assurances for projects; relatively limited operating and revenue history as an independent entity and the nascent clean energy industry; anticipated increases in expenses in the future and our ability to maintain prolonged profitability; the risk that amounts included in the pipeline and contracted backlog may not result in actual revenue or translate into profits; restrictions set forth in current and future credit and debt agreements; our uncertain ability to raise additional capital to execute on business opportunities; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; whether renewable energy technologies are suitable for widespread adoption or if sufficient demand for offerings does not develop or takes longer to develop than anticipated; our estimates on the size of the total addressable market; macroeconomic uncertainty and market conditions; interest rates or a reduction in the availability of tax equity or project debt capital in the global financial markets and corresponding effects on customers' ability to finance energy storage systems and demand for energy storage solutions; the cost of electricity available from alternative sources; a decline or delay in public acceptance of renewable energy, or increase in the cost of customer projects; increased attention to environmental, social and governance matters; our ability to obtain, maintain, and enforce proper protection for intellectual property, including technology; the threat of lawsuits by third parties alleging intellectual property violations; our having adequate protection for trademarks and trade names; our ability to enforce intellectual property rights; our patent portfolio; our ability to effectively protect data integrity of technology infrastructure, data, and other business systems; the use of open-source software; our failure to comply with third-party license or technology agreements; our inability to license rights to use technologies on reasonable terms; compromises, interruptions, or shutdowns of systems; use of artificial intelligence ("AI") technologies; potential changes in tax laws or regulations; barriers arising from current electric utility industry policies and regulations and any subsequent changes; environmental, health, and safety laws and potential obligations, liabilities, and costs thereunder; actual or perceived failure to comply with data privacy and data security laws, regulations, industry standards, and other requirements relating to the privacy, security, and processing of personal information; potential future legal proceedings, regulatory disputes, and governmental inquiries; ownership of our Class A common stock; short-seller activists; being a "controlled company" within the meaning of the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market; conflicts of interest by officers and directors due to positions with our continuing equity owners; relationship with our founders and continuing equity owners; terms of our amended and restated certificate of incorporation and amended and restated bylaws; our dependence on distributions from Fluence Energy, LLC to pay taxes and expenses and Fluence Energy, LLC's ability to make such distributions may be limited or restricted in certain scenarios; risks arising out of the Tax Receivable Agreement; unanticipated changes in effective tax rates or adverse outcomes resulting from examination of tax returns; risks related to the 2030 Convertible Senior Notes; improper and ineffective internal control over reporting to comply with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; changes in accounting principles or their applicability; and estimates or judgments relating to critical accounting policies; and other important factors set forth under Part I, Item 1A."Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on November 25, 2025 as well as in other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the effect of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.

Analyst Contact

Chris Shelton

Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability

investorrelations@fluenceenergy.com

Media Contact

Shayla Ebsen

Director of Communications

media.na@fluenceenergy.com

+1 (605) 645-7486