Premier Graphene, Inc.: Premier Graphene Successfully Completes Initial Military Order

MEXICO CITY, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Graphene, Inc. (OTC: BIEI), together with its joint venture partners, including HGI Industrial Technologies SAPI, today announced the successful completion and delivery of its first military-related order. Mexico's Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional (SEDENA)'s order marks a major operational milestone, positioning the Company for ongoing defense-related supply opportunities within Mexico and potentially broader Latin American markets.

The order, issued through Dirección General de Fábrica de Vestuario y Equipo (FAVE), was successfully completed and delivered on May 8, 2026. The delivered products passed preliminary inspection and was officially registered as delivered at 4:50 PM Central Time on May 8, 2026. This was only the first tranche of goods.

Premier Graphene believes successful fulfillment under the SEDENA-linked procurement framework will lead to follow-on supply discussions involving military-grade protective plates, graphene-enhanced tactical equipment, advanced materials for personnel and vehicle protection systems, and broader graphene-related defense applications.

Mexico represents one of the largest and most strategically important defense and infrastructure markets in Latin America, supported by a national economy exceeding $1.4 trillion in GDP and growing investment in modernization, security, and domestic manufacturing initiatives. Management believes increasing global demand for lightweight, high-strength advanced materials may create substantial long-term opportunities for our graphene-enhanced products. More broadly, and our graphene enhanced technologies, across military and industrial sectors.

"This first completed delivery represents an important operational and strategic milestone for Premier Graphene," said Pedro Mendez, President of Premier Graphene and HGI. "Successfully meeting delivery timelines and passing inspection standards demonstrates our production capability, execution readiness, and ability to operate within highly demanding government procurement contracts and timelines. More importantly, we believe this delivery helps establish a foundation for potential long-term participation within Mexico's military supply chain and future graphene-enhanced defense opportunities."

Lic. Emmanuel Hernández Rico added, "Mexico's defense modernization efforts and increasing focus on advanced materials create what we believe may be a substantial long-term market opportunity. Completing and delivering the initial order is a critical first step toward potentially expanding our role as a supplier of graphene-enhanced products and advanced defense materials within Mexico and potentially throughout Latin America."

Management stated that the Company remains engaged in ongoing discussions surrounding future procurement opportunities and broader graphene-enhanced defense applications tied to military and government-related initiatives.

The Company believes graphene's growing importance across defense, infrastructure, aerospace, and industrial sectors positions Premier Graphene to participate in what management views as a potentially significant multi-billion-dollar global advanced materials market opportunity.

We will provide further updates as additional developments occur.

About HGI Industrial Technologies SAPI

HGI Industrial Technologies SAPI is a Mexico-based company specializing in advanced carbon material production, supported by its proprietary bio-based graphene technology. The company focuses on industrial innovation and strategic market development, leveraging strong domestic partnerships to bridge international technologies into high-value sectors, including defense, infrastructure, and energy. HGI also maintains access to graphite mining resources and is actively pursuing rare earth mineral contracts to further strengthen its vertically integrated materials platform.

Website: www.hgiindustrialtechnologies.com

About Premier Graphene Inc.

Premier Graphene Inc., a leader in the graphene industry, focuses on developing innovative and high-performance graphene materials from sustainable sources like industrial hemp. With cutting-edge technology and research capabilities, the company is dedicated to propelling the industry forward, promoting sustainable practices, and delivering high-quality products across multiple industries, with a current focus on delivering innovative, high-performance solutions that enhance protection, efficiency, and sustainability.

Media Contact:

President of HGI Industrial Technologies SAPI / Premier Graphene Inc.

Pedro Alberto Méndez

p.mendez@premiergrapheneinc.com

www.premiergrapheneinc.com

www.hgiindustrialtechnologies.com

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Premier Graphene Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Premier Graphene Inc.

Investor Relations

El Centro, California

p.mendez@premiergrapheneinc.com

www.premiergrapheneinc.com

Source: Premier Graphene, Inc.