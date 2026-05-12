LiveWorld, Inc.: LiveWorld Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

CAMPBELL, Calif. and NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), today announced financial results for first quarter 2026.

Three Months 2026 Financial and Business Highlights

Total three months revenues of $2.9 million - an increase of approximately 15%

Healthcare revenues of $2.8 million in Q1 2026 - an increase of approximately 19%

Net loss from operations of $103,000 - a decrease of approximately 63%

Net Cash of $5.5 million - a decrease of approximately 4%





Management Commentary

"In our first quarter of 2026 we saw a 15% year over year uptick in our total revenue, much of this growth came from our existing client base," commented David Houston, Chief Financial Officer of LiveWorld. "Moving forward in 2026, we will be making substantial investments in our Human-Led, AI-Powered efforts, with the expectation this will set us up for continued growth in 2027."

"Building on our momentum in the first quarter, we are having a year of exciting innovation and expansion, in Human-Led, AI-Powered solutions and opening up an important healthcare segment" said Peter Friedman, Chairman and CEO of LiveWorld. "In a separate announcement today, we will introduce the LiveWorld Advanced Practice Provider Research Council of Nurse Practitioners and Physicians Assistants, a significant step in deepening our leadership in healthcare."

Financial Review for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Total revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2026 were approximately $2.9 million, as compared to approximately $2.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. This was an increase of approximately $374,000 or 15% period-over-period.

The company reported a net loss for the three months of approximately $103,000 or 5% of total revenues. This compares to net loss of approximately $276,000 or 12% of total revenues reported for the three months of 2025. This was a decrease of approximately 63% when comparing the two periods.

The company finished the quarter with approximately $6.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to approximately $7.3 million at the end of 2025. The net cash available for operations was approximately $5.5 million at the end of March 31, 2026, compared to the $5.7 million at the end of 2025. The company defines net cash available for operations as cash, less media expenditure commitments.

Detailed financial information may be downloaded at www.liveworld.com/ir or at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LVWD/overview.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a Human-Led, AI-Powered digital marketing agency and software company. We unlock the full potential of social and digital media to transform customer relationships through integrated compliance, engagement, and insight solutions.

Purpose-built for highly regulated healthcare and pharma brands, LiveWorld combines proactive compliance, expert-led social media moderation, dynamic community engagement, and AI-powered insights to help brands listen smarter, engage more meaningfully, and act with confidence. Our approach blends human expertise with advanced AI to deliver genuine human connections, ensure accuracy, safety, and relevance, turning real-world conversations into trusted intelligence and measurable business impact.

LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City.

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This press release may contain forward-looking information concerning LiveWorld plans, objectives, future expectations, forecasts and prospects. These statements may include those regarding LiveWorld's current or future financial performance including but not limited to lists of clients, revenue and profit, use of cash, investments, relationships and the actual or potential impact of stock option expense, and the results of its product development efforts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking statements made as a result of, among other things, final accounting adjustments and results, LiveWorld's ability to attract new clients and preserve or expand its relationship with existing clients, LiveWorld's ability to retain and attract high quality employees, including its management staff, the ability to deliver new innovative products in a timely manner, changing accounting treatments, and other risks applicable to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

LiveWorld Contacts

IR Contact:

David Houston

LiveWorld

dhouston@liveworld.com

(408) 615-8496

PR Contact:

Matthew Hammer

LiveWorld

mhammer@liveworld.com

(737) 212-9739





LIVEWORLD, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) March 31, December 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalent - 6,796 - 7,313 Accounts receivable, net 2,809 1,309 Prepaid expenses 423 246 Total current assets 10,028 8,868 Property and equipment, net 22 18 Other assets 27 27 Total assets - 10,077 - 8,913 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable - 468 - 242 Accrued employee expenses 738 595 Other accrued liabilities 1,295 1,555 Deferred revenue 1,849 761 Total current liabilities 4,350 3,153 Total liabilities 4,350 3,153 Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized

45,633,442 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and

December 31, 2025 respectively 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 144,843 144,773 Accumulated deficit (139,150 - (139,047 - Total stockholders' equity 5,727 5,760 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 10,077 - 8,913

LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Total revenues - 2,949 - 2,575 Cost of revenues 1,407 1,514 Gross Margin 1,542 1,061 Operating Expense Product development 428 275 Sales and marketing 416 440 General and administrative 814 638 Total operating expense 1,658 1,353 Income from operations (116 - (292 - Income before tax (116 - (292 - Other Income 16 17 Provision for income taxes 3 (1 - Net income from operations (103 - (276 - Earnings per share analysis from operations: Basic income per share - (0.00 - - (0.01 - Shares used in computing basic loss per share 45,633,442 45,633,442 Diluted net income (loss) per share - (0.00 - - (0.01 - Shares used in computing diluted income (loss) per share 45,633,442 45,633,442 Departmental allocation of stock-based compensation: Cost of revenues - 16 - 20 Product development 6 5 Sales and marketing 5 8 General and administrative 43 46 Total stock-based compensation - 70 - 79