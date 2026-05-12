Rentler Partners with TurboTenant to Expand Free Property Management Capabilities for Landlords

Landlords gain access to a more complete, all-in-one rental management platform at no cost

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Rentler today announced a new partnership with TurboTenant to deliver a more comprehensive property management experience for landlords-completely free.

Landlords using Rentler now have access to a more complete, all-in-one property management platform, enabling them to manage every stage of the rental lifecycle in one place, from screening tenants to collecting rent and tracking maintenance.

"This partnership is all about giving landlords more," said Mark DeHaan, Co-Founder and CEO of Rentler. "By working with TurboTenant, we're able to offer a stronger, more complete set of tools that helps landlords operate more efficiently and professionally without adding cost."

Through TurboTenant, landlords can now access:

Tenant screening

State-specific lease agreements with e-signature

Online rent collection and automated reminders

Maintenance tracking and tenant communication

Expense tracking and real estate-specific accounting

Landlords using Rentler will continue to have full access to their data, payment history, and active workflows without interruption.

"We're excited to partner with Rentler to bring a more complete, modern property management experience to even more landlords across the country," said Seamus Nally, CEO of TurboTenant. "Together, we're making it easier for independent landlords to manage their rentals with the tools and confidence they need to succeed."

The partnership reflects a shared focus on empowering independent landlords with modern, easy-to-use tools that simplify rental management and reduce complexity.

About Rentler

Rentler is an online rental marketplace designed to simplify renting for both landlords and tenants. With tools for listing vacancies and connecting with qualified renters, Rentler serves more than 1.3 million users across the United States.

About TurboTenant

TurboTenant is a free, all-in-one property management platform designed to help independent landlords and real estate investors professionalize their rental businesses and improve tenant satisfaction. With TurboTenant, landlords can market properties across dozens of listing sites, manage leads and applications, create state-specific leases, and collect rent online. More than 1 million landlords use TurboTenant to manage their rentals with confidence.

Contact:

Kelly Maicon

kelly@interdependence.com

919.741.9784

SOURCE: TurboTenant

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/rentler-partners-with-turbotenant-to-expand-free-property-management-capabilities-for-l-1165827