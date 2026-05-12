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ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2026 15:14 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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1upHealth Leads Industry in CMS-0057 Readiness with All Health Plan Customers Reporting Ahead of Deadline

The Company's Growing Network of Payer and Provider Endpoints Sets New Standard for Healthcare Interoperability at Scale

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / 1upHealth, a leader in health data interoperability, today announced that it is the first interoperability solution provider to deploy all four APIs required by the CMS Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule (CMS-0057-F) to all customers. This enables its health plan customers to be the first in the nation to meet federal interoperability requirements a full eight months ahead of the final Jan. 1, 2027 deadline.

Patient Access API reporting is now live in the 1up Console for all customers, giving payer compliance and operations teams real-time visibility into API usage and one-touch reporting for CMS submission. This also gives health plans everything they need to drive Patient Access adoption across their member base.

Beyond Patient Access, 1upHealth has deployed its 1up Payer-to-Payer Data Exchange, 1up Provider Access, and 1up Electronic Prior Authorization APIs. With these capabilities in place, health plans on the 1up Platform are now actively seeking to establish data exchange connections with plans and providers across the country.

"Since our founding, 1upHealth has been on a mission to make it easy for healthcare organizations to acquire, manage, and use their data," said Andrew Boyd, CEO of 1upHealth. "With all CMS-0057 APIs deployed, we are now building the necessary connections and integrations to allow our customers to move data externally. This is critical to both operate the compliance APIs and to set the table for tackling risk adjustment, population health, quality improvement, care management, and more."

Connect to the 1up Network

Payers and providers seeking to exchange data with 1upHealth's customers for Payer-to-Payer Data Exchange and Provider Access can register through the centralized 1up Dev Portal. The secure portal gives outside organizations a streamlined way to register, create, and manage credentials, while also providing access to 1upHealth's Patient Access, Provider Access, and Payer-to-Payer Data Exchange APIs.

Providers interested in connecting to the 1up Network for electronic prior authorization integrations can contact the team directly at customer-engagement@1up.health.

About 1upHealth

Driven by a purpose of better healthcare for all through better data, 1upHealth is the national leader in health data interoperability and one of the fastest-growing health IT companies in the United States. Our modern data platform is built on a standards-based cloud architecture specifically designed for the healthcare industry, making it easy to acquire, manage, and use data. Payers large and small - commercial or government-sponsored - rely on 1upHealth to seamlessly exchange data across the healthcare ecosystem to reduce risk, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes. Visit our website.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Grich
Aria Marketing for 1upHealth
egrich@ariamarketing.com

SOURCE: 1upHealth



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/1uphealth-leads-industry-in-cms-0057-readiness-with-all-health-plan-c-1165976

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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