Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Ramp Metals explodierte um +1.100% - startet dieser Kupfer-Nachbar jetzt seine eigene Rallye? Anzeige / Werbung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.05.2026 15:06 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mercury Insurance Announces Strategic Investment in BurnBot to Advance Wildfire Mitigation and Make Insurance More Affordable and Available

Partnership aims to reduce wildfire risk, strengthen community resilience, and help keep more homeowners insured

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) today announced a strategic investment in BurnBot, a wildfire mitigation technology company. The investment reflects the Company's proactive approach to reducing wildfire risk before it turns into loss and is part of Mercury's broader effort to strengthen community resilience and support long-term insurance availability and affordability in wildfire-prone regions, particularly in California.

As insurers, communities, and policymakers continue to grapple with the challenges of obtaining affordable home insurance in wildfire risk areas, Mercury is leaning into solutions that can reduce risk. The Company is pairing real-world mitigation with new ways of thinking about how to better respond to a dynamic environment with increasing uncertainty.

BurnBot develops and operates robotic, data-driven systems designed to carry out hazardous fuels reduction and vegetation management at scale. The company works with public agencies, utilities, and communities to reduce wildfire risk across the wildland-urban interface.

Through this investment and partnership, Mercury and BurnBot will explore risk reduction strategies for communities facing wildfire risk with the goal of helping them become safer and more insurable over time.

"Wildfire risk is a major concern for many communities and addressing it requires more than traditional approaches." said Victor Joseph, President and Chief Operating Officer of Mercury Insurance. "Insurers have a responsibility to support mitigation and resilience initiatives. Working with BurnBot, we are increasing our understanding of how on-the-ground risk reduction translates into expanded insurance availability and improved affordability for homeowners and communities."

"Mercury's leadership in leaning into mitigation is important for the future of wildfire insurance in California and beyond," said Anukool Lakhina, CEO of BurnBot. "We are excited to support Mercury in building practical pathways that connect real-world risk reduction with insurance outcomes."

The partnership will initially focus on California, where BurnBot's mitigation efforts are already underway, with the potential to expand over time based on results and learnings.

About Mercury Insurance
Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Instagram or Facebook.

About BurnBot
BurnBot is a wildfire mitigation technology company that develops and operates robotic, data-driven systems for hazardous fuels reduction and vegetation management. BurnBot partners with agencies, utilities, and communities to reduce wildfire risk and improve wildfire resilience.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.