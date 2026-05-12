Mercury Insurance Announces Strategic Investment in BurnBot to Advance Wildfire Mitigation and Make Insurance More Affordable and Available

Partnership aims to reduce wildfire risk, strengthen community resilience, and help keep more homeowners insured

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) today announced a strategic investment in BurnBot, a wildfire mitigation technology company. The investment reflects the Company's proactive approach to reducing wildfire risk before it turns into loss and is part of Mercury's broader effort to strengthen community resilience and support long-term insurance availability and affordability in wildfire-prone regions, particularly in California.

As insurers, communities, and policymakers continue to grapple with the challenges of obtaining affordable home insurance in wildfire risk areas, Mercury is leaning into solutions that can reduce risk. The Company is pairing real-world mitigation with new ways of thinking about how to better respond to a dynamic environment with increasing uncertainty.

BurnBot develops and operates robotic, data-driven systems designed to carry out hazardous fuels reduction and vegetation management at scale. The company works with public agencies, utilities, and communities to reduce wildfire risk across the wildland-urban interface.

Through this investment and partnership, Mercury and BurnBot will explore risk reduction strategies for communities facing wildfire risk with the goal of helping them become safer and more insurable over time.

"Wildfire risk is a major concern for many communities and addressing it requires more than traditional approaches." said Victor Joseph, President and Chief Operating Officer of Mercury Insurance. "Insurers have a responsibility to support mitigation and resilience initiatives. Working with BurnBot, we are increasing our understanding of how on-the-ground risk reduction translates into expanded insurance availability and improved affordability for homeowners and communities."

"Mercury's leadership in leaning into mitigation is important for the future of wildfire insurance in California and beyond," said Anukool Lakhina, CEO of BurnBot. "We are excited to support Mercury in building practical pathways that connect real-world risk reduction with insurance outcomes."

The partnership will initially focus on California, where BurnBot's mitigation efforts are already underway, with the potential to expand over time based on results and learnings.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Instagram or Facebook.

About BurnBot

BurnBot is a wildfire mitigation technology company that develops and operates robotic, data-driven systems for hazardous fuels reduction and vegetation management. BurnBot partners with agencies, utilities, and communities to reduce wildfire risk and improve wildfire resilience.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance