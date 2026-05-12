Middleton, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - 2026 has already been a year of significant activity in election legislation across the 50 states. Lawmakers have considered bills on issues ranging from voter ID and proof of citizenship to mail-in ballot deadlines and ranked-choice voting, touching nearly every one of the 127 election policy areas Ballotpedia tracks.

According to Ballotpedia's 2026 Election Legislation Report, as of April 24, states have already enacted 236 election-related bills across 34 states, with 26 state legislatures still in session. That's 66% more than at this point in 2024 and nearly two-and-a-half times the total from 2022.

Notable topics so far this year include:

Voter registration and proof of citizenship for voter registration: State legislators focused notably on bills requiring documentary proof of citizenship for voter registration. Twelve states have laws requiring proof of citizenship to register. In 2025, Wyoming was the only state to enact a requirement that voters provide documentary proof of citizenship when registering to vote. In 2026, four states have enacted new proof of citizenship requirements or expanded existing laws. Those bills were Florida HB 991, Mississippi SB 2588, South Dakota SB 175, and Utah HB 209.

State legislators focused notably on bills requiring documentary proof of citizenship for voter registration. Twelve states have laws requiring proof of citizenship to register. In 2025, Wyoming was the only state to enact a requirement that voters provide documentary proof of citizenship when registering to vote. In 2026, four states have enacted new proof of citizenship requirements or expanded existing laws. Those bills were Florida HB 991, Mississippi SB 2588, South Dakota SB 175, and Utah HB 209. Voter identification: Thirty-six states require voters to present identification in order to vote at the polls on election day, Of these states, 24 require voters to present identification containing a photograph, with certain exceptions, and 12 states do not explicitly require photo identification. The remaining 14 states do not generally require voters to present identification in order to vote at the polls on election day. Nine states have enacted bills modifying existing voter ID requirements. Notable enacted bills include Florida HB 991 and New Hampshire HB 323. Oklahoma SJR 47 would place the state's existing voter ID requirement in the state constitution if approved by voters in August.





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Ranked-choice voting (RCV) : Seven states have laws authorizing or requiring the use of RCV for certain elections, while 19 states have laws prohibiting or restricting the use of RCV. In 2026, two states with Republican trifectas, Indiana and Ohio , enacted legislation prohibiting the use of RCV. Virginia , a Democratic trifecta, became the first state since 2023 to pass a law allowing or requiring RCV in state or local elections.

: Seven states have laws authorizing or requiring the use of RCV for certain elections, while 19 states have laws prohibiting or restricting the use of RCV. In 2026, two states with Republican trifectas, and , enacted legislation prohibiting the use of RCV. , a Democratic trifecta, became the first state since 2023 to pass a law allowing or requiring RCV in state or local elections. Mid-decade redistricting : In 2025, four states voluntarily enacted new congressional maps for the 2026 midterm elections. Before 2025, only two states, Georgia and Texas, had conducted voluntary mid-decade redistricting since 1970. In May 2026, two more states voluntarily enacted new congressional maps for the 2026 midterm elections. That does not include Virginia, where the state supreme court blocked a new congressional map from taking effect.

: In 2025, four states voluntarily enacted new congressional maps for the 2026 midterm elections. Before 2025, only two states, Georgia and Texas, had conducted voluntary mid-decade redistricting since 1970. In May 2026, two more states voluntarily enacted new congressional maps for the 2026 midterm elections. That does not include Virginia, where the state supreme court blocked a new congressional map from taking effect. Absentee and mail-in voting: All states allow for some form of absentee/mail-in voting. Fourteen states require voters to provide a valid excuse to vote absentee/by mail. Twenty-eight states allow any eligible voter to cast an absentee/mail-in ballot. Eight states have automatic mail-in ballot systems, also known as all-mail voting systems. No states have made changes relevant to these broader categories this year, though legislators enacted 16 laws that changed elements of the absentee/mail-in voting process.

Partisan breakdown

Of the 236 enacted bills, 53.4% passed in Republican trifecta states, 37.7% in Democratic trifecta states, and 8.9% in states with divided governments. There are currently 23 Republican trifectas, 16 Democratic trifectas, and 11 divided governments nationwide.

In the two states with veto-proof state legislatures and opposing party governors, lawmakers overrode vetoes on election-related bills. In Kentucky, Republicans overrode four of Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's vetoes on election bills. And, in Kansas, Republicans overrode Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's veto on a voter roll maintenance bill.

In session

With 26 legislatures still in session as of April 24, the final tally for 2026 could look different by the time sessions wrap up. Bills on voter ID, automatic voter registration, primary election rules, and redistricting remain active in multiple states.

Ballotpedia will continue covering all election-related legislation through the close of the 2026 sessions.

Ballotpedia's report is based on its comprehensive Election Administration Legislation Tracker, which monitors election-related bills across all 50 state legislatures using automated keyword searches, manual bill review, and 127 policy-area tags across 26 policy areas.

To view the full report, please visit Ballotpedia's website.

About Ballotpedia Legislation Trackers

Ballotpedia's legislation trackers provide a free (no login or sign-up required) and centralized hub that makes staying on top of legislation and legislative reforms across all 50 states easier than ever. Founded on Ballotpedia's hallmark principle of being neutral on the issues, but passionate about the facts, our legislation trackers are updated in real time and designed to be easily searchable. Used as a go-to resource for voters, reporters, researchers, academics, and activists, they capture any bill introduced on the given topic across all of the 50-state legislatures, and track bill movement every step of the way.

About Ballotpedia

Ballotpedia, the encyclopedia of American politics, is the nation's most trusted source of unbiased information on politics, elections, and policy. Founded in 2007, Ballotpedia has grown from a small group of dedicated volunteers working on a handful of ballot measures to an essential resource for voters, media, and researchers. Ballotpedia is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the public interest in creating an educated, engaged electorate, and building a strong, healthy democracy. For free access to 680,000+ encyclopedic, professionally authored, and curated articles, visit Ballotpedia.org.

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Source: Ballotpedia