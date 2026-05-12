- GTDC appointed V.S. Hariharan, Managing Director and Group CEO of the Redington Group, to its Executive Committee (EC) to guide strategy and provide operational oversight.

- The EC advances the organization's mission to educate, advocate, and influence the tech industry on the evolving role of IT distribution worldwide.

- Mr. Hariharan leads Redington's $11.8 billion distribution and supply chain business across 40 markets.

- Redington continues to strengthen its role as a Technology Orchestrator, enabling seamless connections across the ecosystem to Unlock Next opportunities for partners.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / The Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC), the world's largest consortium of technology distributors, named https://pr.report/lgb2, Managing Director and Group CEO of Redington Limited, to its Executive Committee. The committee provides operational oversight and helps guide GTDC's long-term strategy, advancing the organization's mission to strengthen distribution's role in the global technology marketplace.

"Hari is a respected global IT leader and a strong advocate for distribution," said Frank Vitagliano, CEO of GTDC. "He brings valuable insight to our leadership team and will help shape our long-term strategy and initiatives that highlight the expanding role of distributors in today's technology ecosystem."

GTDC's executive leadership group oversees the organization's vision, develops and updates its strategic plans and advocates for its members' common interests. Comprised of senior executives from member distributors, the EC carries out the non-profit association's mission to educate, advocate and influence the tech community on the evolving role of IT distributors. Council leaders also sponsor and oversee GTDC research, the association's three regional executive level events and other member driven initiatives. Hariharan will support these efforts, strengthening partnerships between distributors and vendors and reinforcing distribution's value across the global technology marketplace.

"Delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the technology community has been my core focus at Redington, and I look forward to working with other distribution leaders to serve GTDC in a similar capacity," said Hariharan. "As a Technology Orchestrator, we are focused on connecting partners, platforms and possibilities to unlock next opportunities across markets. I see this role as a natural extension of that commitment, and look forward to strengthening collaboration, sharpening our view of global industry trends, and helping the ecosystem navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead."

Hariharan is the Managing Director and Group CEO of Redington, an $11.8 billion distribution and supply chain solutions provider, where he leads operations across 40 markets. A seasoned industry leader, he brings over 35 years of experience across sales, marketing, and general management, including senior leadership roles at Hewlett Packard and Wipro Infotech, along with entrepreneurial experience in scaling solar solutions for off grid markets.

Under his leadership, Redington is accelerating its role as a Technology Orchestrator, bringing together OEMs and partnersQ to drive innovation, agility, and growth across emerging markets.

About the GTDC

The Global Technology Distribution Council is the industry consortium representing the world's leading technology distributors. GTDC members drive an estimated $180 billion in annual worldwide sales of products, services and solutions through diverse business channels. GTDC conferences foster strategic supply-chain partnerships that address the fast-changing needs of vendors, end customers and distributors. Members include AB S.A, Arrow Electronics, CMS Distribution, Computer Gross Italia S.p.A., D&H Distributing, ELKO Group, Esprinet S.p.A., Exclusive Networks, Exertis, Infinigate, Ingram Micro, Intcomex, Logicom Public Limited, Mindware, Nexora, Redington Limited, SiS Technologies, Tarsus Distribution, TD SYNNEX, TIM AG and Westcon-Comstor.

Brian Sherman

CommCentric Solutions (on behalf of GTDC)

814-882-4432

bsherman@commcentric.com

SOURCE: Global Technology Distribution Council



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