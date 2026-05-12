Registration Now Open for The ASSEMBLY Show 2026, Co-Located With The Quality Show and SMTA International

Three Industry-Leading Events Return Oct. 27-29 in Rosemont, Bringing Together the Best in Manufacturing, Quality and Electronics Assembly

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Registration is now open for The ASSEMBLY Show 2026, returning Oct. 27-29, 2026, to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois. For the 14th year, The ASSEMBLY Show will once again be co-located with The Quality Show and SMTA International, creating one of the industry's most comprehensive events for manufacturing, quality, and electronics assembly professionals.

Produced by BNP Media, The ASSEMBLY Show is the premier event for manufacturing engineers, operations leaders, and production professionals seeking the latest technologies, equipment, and strategies to improve assembly processes, streamline operations, and enhance plant performance. By bringing together The ASSEMBLY Show, The Quality Show, and SMTA International under one roof, attendees gain access to a broader cross-section of manufacturing innovation spanning automation and robotics, quality testing, electronics production, and process improvement.

Together, the three co-located events offer unmatched opportunities to explore emerging technologies, gain practical insights, and connect with peers and suppliers across the full manufacturing ecosystem.

"The ASSEMBLY Show continues to be the go-to event for professionals focused on improving manufacturing efficiency, advancing automation, and solving real-world production challenges," said Bill DeYoe, Executive Director, Manufacturing Technologies, BNP Media. "By bringing together The ASSEMBLY Show, The Quality Show, and SMTA International under one roof, we are creating an even more valuable experience for attendees looking for ideas, technologies, and partnerships that can improve performance across every stage of production."

The combined event will feature hundreds of exhibitors showcasing the latest equipment, tools, and technologies in:

Assembly automation and robotics

Quality inspection and testing

Electronics manufacturing and SMT

Adhesives, dispensing, and fastening

Motion control and industrial software

AI, digital transformation, and smart manufacturing

Process improvement and plant optimization

In addition to a robust show floor, attendees will have access to multiple educational opportunities designed to deliver practical, actionable takeaways. The conference program will feature expert-led sessions, workshops, and case studies covering the latest trends in assembly, quality, automation, and electronics manufacturing. Topics will include workforce development, AI in manufacturing, advanced inspection systems, smart factory implementation, and continuous improvement strategies.

Located on the show floor, the Learning Theater will once again feature a full schedule of complimentary 30-minute presentations led by industry experts and exhibiting companies. New for 2026, attendees can also take part in concise, high-impact 15-minute educational sessions presented in two dedicated Learning HUBS focused on emerging technologies, automation, and process improvement. In addition, the exhibit hall will feature live equipment demonstrations, networking events, and opportunities to connect directly with engineers, plant managers, systems integrators, and suppliers from across the manufacturing sector. The ASSEMBLY Show 2026 is supported by Gold Sponsor Promess, Silver Sponsor Ujigami, and Bronze Sponsor Du-Pas Torq-Tec.

Call for speakers is now open for The ASSEMBLY Show and The Quality Show. Manufacturing engineers, designers, and technology experts are invited to submit proposals to share real-world insights, innovative applications, and practical strategies shaping the future of assembly and quality manufacturing. Speaker proposals are being accepted through May 21, 2026, at https://www.assemblymag.com/the-assembly-show/call-for-presentations?utm_campaign=EVTAS26&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=regopen.

Manufacturing executives and buyers can register before Sept. 11, 2026, for a $100 discount on the pre-conference education program, along with complimentary access to the exhibit hall to explore the newest equipment, technology, and solutions shaping the future of manufacturing. For more information or to register, visit The ASSEMBLY Show website. For information on exhibiting, visit https://www.assemblymag.com/the-assembly-show/become-exhibitor?utm_campaign=EVTAS26&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=regopen.

About The ASSEMBLY Show

The ASSEMBLY Show is the leading trade event and conference for assembly technology, equipment, and products in the United States. Produced by BNP Media, the event brings together suppliers, buyers, and industry experts to connect, learn, and explore the latest innovations in manufacturing assembly. The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY, the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products.

About The Quality Show

Produced by Quality Magazine, The Quality Show connects manufacturing professionals with process improvement vendors and cutting-edge quality assurance solutions. The event focuses on metrology, inspection, compliance, and process control technologies that help manufacturers improve product quality and operational efficiency. ASQ will also have a dedicated presence on the show floor, offering a series of short, practical presentations throughout exhibit hall hours focused on standards, certification, and real-world process improvement strategies.

About SMTA International

SMTA International is a leading event for electronics manufacturing professionals focused on surface mount technology, advanced packaging, and electronics assembly. The event brings together engineers, technologists, and suppliers from across the global electronics manufacturing industry.

For Further Information, Contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: The ASSEMBLY Show

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/registration-now-open-for-the-assembly-show-2026-co-located-with-the-quality-s-1165527