NJF Holdings: Nicole Junkermann's Gameday Reports 1.4bn Views as AI Revalues Sport

Gameday by NJF Holdings reports that Italy's Lega Volley Femminile generated 1.4 billion digital views during the current regular season - months ahead of target - following its investment in the league's digital infrastructure. Founder Nicole Junkermann argues the result demonstrates a broader thesis: that AI is revaluing live sport rather than disrupting it, and that league-level investment in data and distribution will define the next phase of sports business growth.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Gameday by NJF Holdings, the sports investment and media platform founded by technology investor Nicole Junkermann, has reported that Italy's professional women's volleyball league, Lega Volley Femminile, generated more than 1.4 billion digital views during the current regular season - months ahead of the league's original target of one billion views for the full season.

The milestone, achieved through Spike Media, the joint venture created by Gameday and LVF, also includes more than 45 million social media interactions during the regular season alone, with an engagement rate of 2.8%. The league is now the second most-followed sports league in Italy by social media audience, with more than 1.2 million followers across its channels.

The results offer an early proof point for Gameday's investment thesis: that the most significant long-term value in sport is created not at the level of individual franchises, but through the digital and commercial infrastructure built around entire leagues.

"These numbers demonstrate what happens when strong sport is matched with the right platform strategy," said Nicole Junkermann, founder of Gameday by NJF Holdings. "Women's volleyball in Italy wasn't a broken product. It was an under-distributed one."

The announcement comes as private capital continues to accelerate into professional sport globally. The NFL opened its doors to private equity in 2023. NBA franchise valuations have surpassed $10bn. And rights packages for top-tier competitions are being repriced upward across global markets.

Gameday argues that AI is accelerating this revaluation rather than threatening it. As AI-generated content becomes ubiquitous, the scarcity premium on authentic, unscripted live competition rises.

"AI can produce content at near-zero marginal cost," Junkermann says. "But it can't produce unpredictability. It can't manufacture genuine stakes. In a world where algorithms generate most content, people will pay more for things that cannot be faked. That's exactly why live sport is becoming more valuable, not less."

The company's approach centers on deploying AI as an amplifier rather than a replacement - using data, personalization and direct-to-consumer platforms to deepen fan relationships and expand the commercial surface area around live events without displacing them.

"The match is the anchor," Nicole Junkermann says. "AI helps everything built around it perform better. Leagues that own their fan data will build more resilient businesses than those that continue to lease their audiences to broadcasters."

Junkermann's broader investment track record spans more than 40 companies through NJF Capital, including an early and major position in Groq prior to its acquisition by Nvidia. That dual vantage point - inside both the AI economy and the sports investment market - informs Gameday's conviction that the two are not in opposition.

"I invest in AI because I believe in its transformative power," she says. "And I invest in sport for exactly the same reason AI is so powerful: because attention is scarce, and sport commands it better than almost anything else - as we're already seeing with Italian women's volleyball."

About NJF Holdings and Gameday by NJF Holdings

NJF Holdings is a global investment group founded by Nicole Junkermann, with a focus on technology, artificial intelligence and life sciences. Through NJF Capital, the group has built a portfolio of more than 40 companies with a focus on early-stage investments in AI, deep tech and life sciences. Notable investments include SpaceX, Rippling, and Revolut, as well as Groq, where Nicole was an early investor before its recent acquisition by Nvidia.

Gameday by NJF Holdings is the group's sports investment and strategic platform, focused on building long-term value across leagues, media and sports technology. It is the largest shareholder in Italy's professional women's volleyball league, Lega Volley Femminile, and is behind Cayo TV, a next-generation sports media platform.

For more information, visit: njfholdings.com and gameday.team

Media Contact

Organization: NJF Holdings

Contact Person Name: Michael Oakes

Website: https://www.njfholdings.com

Email: marketing@njfholdings.com

City: London

State: London

Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: NJF Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/nicole-junkermanns-gameday-reports-1.4bn-views-as-ai-revalues-sport-1166127