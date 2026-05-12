Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - World Boss Media is pleased to announce its participation as a Media Sponsor at the Centurion One Capital Inaugural Miami Summit, an invitation-only event taking place at the prestigious Faena Forum, Miami Beach, on Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Miami, Florida.

World Boss Media is looking forward to attending this landmark event and having the opportunity to engage with industry leaders, institutional partners, and global growth investors.

Centurion One Capital Inaugural Miami Summit

Summit Format

Presentations

Panel Discussions

1-on-1 Investor Meetings

Event Details

Presentation Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM EDT - 5:00 PM EDT

Venue: Faena Forum, Miami Beach

For more information and registration details, please visit: www.centuriononecapital.com/news-events

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections.

Every interaction is guided by core values rooted in respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance.

The firm makes principal investments while drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships.

Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.

For more information about Centurion One Capital, please visit:

www.centuriononecapital.com

About World Boss Media



World Boss Media is a Toronto-based, full-service marketing, advertising, and multimedia production firm delivering strategically aligned communication solutions for enterprise organizations, public institutions, nonprofits, and emerging brands across North America.



Operating at the intersection of creative execution and business strategy, the company specializes in:

High-impact digital marketing

Cinematic media production

Brand development

Social media management

Corporate communications

Executive-level event coverage

As the company continues to grow, it is expanding into commercial advertising and out-of-home (OOH) media-further strengthening its position as a fully integrated media partner.



Learn more: www.worldbossmedia.com



Company Contact

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296306

Source: Centurion One Capital Corp.