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WKN: A3DKF7 | ISIN: ID1000166903 | Ticker-Symbol: CK8
München
11.05.26 | 08:09
0,003 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 15:36 Uhr
68 Leser
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Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.: Skyward Specialty Appoints Melissa Goto to Lead E&S Brokerage and Inland Marine Businesses

HOUSTON, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.®, a Skyward Group Company, (Nasdaq: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company"), a leading provider in the specialty property and casualty (P&C) insurance market, announced the appointment of Melissa Goto as President, E&S Brokerage and Inland Marine, to spearhead the strategic development of these businesses.

Goto brings more than 25 years of underwriting and leadership experience, with proven ability to drive profitable growth, lead high-performing teams, and execute strategy across specialty P&C lines. Most recently, she served as Head of P&C Specialty Lines at Intact Insurance, where she led national underwriting teams in a variety of complex markets. Her experience also includes key leadership positions at Chubb and more than 16 years at Travelers, where she managed multiple portfolios across a wide range of E&S markets.

"Our ability to win in select markets starts by building a leadership team of the industry's top talent. Melissa exemplifies that standard. She has a reputation for delivering consistent underwriting performance and cultivating high-performing teams, making her an exceptional fit for Skyward Specialty," said John Burkhart, President, U.S. Property & Casualty, Skyward Specialty. "Her broad knowledge across specialty P&C lines and deep expertise in the E&S market will help us further strengthen our position and provide greater value to our partners."

About Skyward Specialty
Skyward Specialty is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through nine underwriting divisions - Accident & Health, Agriculture and Credit (Re)insurance, Captives, Industry Solutions, Global Property, Professional Lines, Specialty Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S. SKWD stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, which represents the top fourth of all Nasdaq listed companies.

Skyward Specialty's insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A (Excellent) with stable outlook by A.M. Best Company. Additional information about Skyward Specialty can be found on our website at www.skywardinsurance.com.

About Skyward Group

Skyward Group (Nasdaq: SKWD) is the holding company brand for its U.S. and U.K. businesses, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.® and Apollo Holding Group, respectively, delivering a comprehensive suite of specialized insurance solutions across global specialty property and casualty markets. Focused on the specialty industry's most niche, complex risks of today and the emerging challenges of tomorrow, Skyward Group leverages the forward-looking insight and disciplined execution of each organization to drive sustainable growth and long-term value for its shareholders, distribution partners and other stakeholders. For more information about Skyward Group, Skyward Specialty and Apollo, please visit skywardgroup.com.

Media Contact
Haley Doughty
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
713-935-4944
hdoughty@skywardinsurance.com

Investor Contact
Skyward Specialty Investor Relations Dept
IR@skywardinsurance.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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