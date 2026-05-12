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WKN: A3C6E1 | ISIN: AU0000155228 | Ticker-Symbol: 8JC
Tradegate
12.05.26 | 15:27
0,357 Euro
+0,85 % +0,003
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AUSTRALIEN
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METALLIUM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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PR Newswire
12.05.2026 15:44 Uhr
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Metallium Ltd.: Metallium Successfully Completes First 12-Hour Continuous Single Flash Joule Heating Reactor Run

Operational Stability, Automation Systems and Repeatability Validated Prior to Upcoming Multi-Reactor Operations at Company's First Commercial Facility

HOUSTON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metallium Limited (ASX: MTM; OTCQX: MTMCF; OTCQX ADR: MTLMY) announced the successful completion of a 12-hour continuous Flash Joule Heating (FJH) reactor campaign at its Gator Point Technology Campus in Chambers County, Texas.

Stable, repeatable and controlled operation of Metallium's "Generation-1" automation systems and operating procedures were successfully completed during the 12-hour period ahead of planned multi-reactor deployment.

"These results materially reduce technical and operational scale-up risks as Metallium advances toward multiple FJH reactors operating simultaneously," said Michael Walshe, managing director and CEO of Metallium.

Flash Joule Heating, the company's proprietary technology, is being commercialized at the facility as an e-Waste processing platform. This specific use of the technology is a low-carbon, high-efficiency approach to recovering critical and precious metals from e-Waste. This process is at the forefront of eMining, which has taken on greater importance as the United States recognizes the need to harness critical minerals and metals domestically.

Metallium's scale-up strategy is based on a modular parallel-reactor architecture, where throughput expansion is achieved through the operation of multiple FJH reactors united under an integrated control framework. "The successful completion of extended-duration single reactor operations represents an important prerequisite step as we move into the next phase of development," explained Walshe. He added the campaign also generated valuable operating data and early optimization insights across reactor throughput, feed handling, instrumentation, control systems and broader plant integration activities that support ongoing technology refinement and future reactor development.

Additional information on the results can be found here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03089017-6A1325052&v=undefined.

Metallium Limited (https://www.metalliuminc.com) the pioneer of a low-carbon, high-efficiency approach to recovering critical and precious metals from mineral concentrates and high-grade waste streams. The company's patented Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology enables the extraction of high-value materials, including gallium, germanium, antimony, rare earth elements, and gold from feedstocks such as refinery scrap, e-waste and monazite. Metallium's first commercial site is located in Texas and owned via its wholly owned subsidiary, Flash Metals USA Inc.

SOURCE Metallium Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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