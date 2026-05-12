Four Tanium solutions earn inclusion in NATO's NIAPC following rigorous evaluation

Tanium, a leader in Autonomous IT, announced today that four of its solutions have been officially included in the NATO Information Assurance Product Catalogue (NIAPC). This recognition affirms that Tanium's capabilities align with NATO's expectations for secure, resilient technologies that support the complex demands of modern defense environments. For NATO organizations evaluating technology, this provides additional assurance that the solutions are dependable for complex missions and available through a centralized, trusted catalogue.

The NIAPC serves as a resource that helps NATO nations and allied bodies quickly identify technologies that support operational readiness and can integrate smoothly into defense ecosystems. This level of NIAPC validation signals that the solutions are equipped to help teams address high-stakes operational needs with confidence.

"Recognition in the NIAPC reflects the confidence NATO places in technologies that can support complex, high-stakes missions, and we are proud that our platform meets those expectations," said Dan Streetman, chief executive officer at Tanium. "The catalogue helps NATO organizations quickly understand which solutions are equipped for secure, real-world deployment, and this acknowledgment reinforces the value Tanium's Autonomous IT Platform brings to defense teams. With unified IT operations and security based on real-time intelligence from our platform, mission operators are better positioned to accelerate decisions, save costs, and strengthen their security and operational resilience."

The NIAPC provides NATO nations, and NATO civil and military bodies, with a comprehensive catalogue of Information Assurance products that have undergone rigorous evaluation and are in use or available for procurement to meet NATO's stringent operational requirements.

Tanium's NIAPC listing includes four solutions, each tested by the NATO Cyber Security Centre:

Tanium Core PlusTanium Core is the foundation of Tanium's Autonomous IT Platform, delivering accelerated decision agility through AI and real-time endpoint intelligence. Tanium Core Plus expands Tanium Core Standard with peer benchmarking for risk and operational metrics, certificate management, and just-in-time and just-enough controlled and secure remote access to endpoints.

Tanium Endpoint Management PlusTanium Endpoint Management is autonomous, integrated, and comprehensive-saving costs and reducing complexity by unifying IT operations across diverse environments. Tanium Endpoint Management Plus expands Tanium Endpoint Management Standard with automated bare metal endpoint provisioning, automated security policy enforcement, and employee experience engagement, all from a single platform.

Tanium Security Operations Tanium Security Operations enables proactive threat hunting using real-time endpoint intelligence, preserved evidence, extensible analytics, enterprise-wide threat scoping, digital forensics, and governed, automated remediation. With a single platform, teams can validate risk early, act decisively, and respond to and eliminate threats before they become breaches-at speed and scale. (Formerly called Tanium Incident Response)

Tanium Exposure Management Plus- Offers a comprehensive overview of an organization's exposure across all endpoints. The solution allows CISOs and their teams to effectively manage risk at scale from large global environments to regional entities. Tanium collects real-time exposure data, including vulnerabilities, compliance configuration risks, and sensitive data findings, from millions of assets and unifies exposure identification, prioritization, and validation in a single platform plus the ability to build a comprehensive Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) at runtime. (Formerly called Tanium Risk Compliance)

Schedule a demo to explore how Tanium Autonomous IT helps global government and defense organizations to innovate faster, stay resilient, and move their business forward with confidence.

About Tanium

Tanium is the Autonomous IT company. Driven by AI and real-time endpoint intelligence, Tanium Autonomous IT empowers IT and security teams to make their organizations unstoppable. Tanium Atlas, the company's autonomous operating system, gives a single IT or security operator the data, guidance and reach to accomplish what once required an entire team.

The company is recognized as a Leader in the inaugural 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Management Tools and as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Client Endpoint Management Software for Windows Device Management 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment.

Many of the world's leading organizations trust Tanium's single, unified platform for endpoint management and security to innovate faster, stay resilient and move business forward with confidence, at scale.

To learn how Tanium delivers Autonomous IT for unstoppable business visit www.tanium.com and LinkedIn.

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