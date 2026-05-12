Gordon & Partners T. Gabe Houston Published in AAJ's Flagship Publication, Trial Magazine - "Gearing Up for Motorcycle Defect Cases"

T. Gabe Houston, partner with Gordon & Partners, authors a featured article, offering trial lawyers a roadmap in product defect cases and holding manufacturers accountable.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Gordon & Partners, PA announces that partner T. Gabe Houston has been published in Trial, the flagship magazine of the American Association for Justice (AAJ). Houston's article, "Gearing Up for Motorcycle Defect Cases," appears in the February 2026 Transportation issue and provides trial lawyers nationwide with a comprehensive framework for investigating, preparing, and litigating motorcycle product defect claims.

Trial is one of the most widely read publications in the plaintiff's trial bar. Houston's piece was selected as a featured article in the issue's Transportation section, alongside coverage of autonomous vehicles, trucking trends, and aviation negligence, reflecting the growing importance of motorcycle defect litigation as a critical area of practice for personal injury attorneys across the country.

Motorcycle defects present a set of legal challenges not found in standard motor vehicle litigation. Unlike one-off automobile or slip-and-fall incidents, product defect cases involve broad risks that can affect anyone exposed to a flawed product. A person does not have to own or ride a motorcycle to suffer from its defect. A 400-pound motorcycle with a failed brake system or defective component becomes a public danger to everyone in its path.

Houston's article walks attorneys through the full lifecycle of a motorcycle defect case, from early investigation and federal recall research to expert team building, discovery strategy, and trial preparation. He outlines how to leverage the Transportation Recall Enhancement, Accountability, and Documentation (TREAD) Act, which requires manufacturers to report known safety defects to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) within five days of discovery. These 573 Safety Recall Reports can reveal what a manufacturer knew long before a crash ever occurred.

"Defective products place everyone in the stream of commerce at risk. Corporations always leave a paper trail of knowledge regarding when they became aware of the defect as well as their efforts to hide it. Trial Magazine's publication of this defect shines a bright light on all that this manufacturer continually tries to keep in the dark. Awareness is the first line of defense to allow consumers to do what they can to protect themselves, as well as educate the public to the very real dangers this product presents, says Houston of Gordon & Partners.

A Publication That Reflects More Than 30 Years of Trial Experience

Gordon & Partners has spent more than three decades representing injured clients throughout South Florida, recovering Billions in compensation for victims of negligence and wrongdoing. Houston's publication in Trial reflects the depth of legal expertise the firm brings not only to individual cases, but to the broader advancement of plaintiff advocacy nationwide.

Motorcycle accident and defect cases demand a level of preparation that goes beyond standard personal injury litigation. Houston's article covers how to build a trial-ready expert team, including crash reconstructionists, metallurgists, mechanical engineers, and electrical engineers, and stresses the value of hands-on examination of defective components, effective discovery strategy, and the use of focus groups to pressure-test theories before trial.

"Motorcycle defect litigation is grueling, but its impact extends beyond motorcycle riders," Houston writes. "It creates safer roads and protects the public, including people who aren't motorcyclists. The challenge is significant, but the reward is greater."

About T. Gabe Houston

T. Gabe Houston is a Partner with Gordon & Partners Law Firm in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, focusing his practice on personal injury and product liability litigation. He can be reached at ghouston@ForTheInjured.com . The full article, "Gearing Up for Motorcycle Defect Cases," is available in the February 2026 issue of Trial at www.justice.org

About Gordon & Partners Law Firm

Founded in 1993, Gordon & Partners Law Firm is one of Florida's most established personal injury law firms, with Billions recovered on behalf of clients injured through the negligence or wrongdoing of others. Gordon & Partners brings more than 200 combined years of personal injury experience across practice areas including motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death, medical malpractice, nursing home negligence, products liability, and workplace injury. Offices are located in Palm Beach Gardens (Palm Beach County), Stuart (Martin County), and Plantation (Broward County).

The firm accepts cases on a contingency fee basis, meaning there are no fees or costs unless a recovery is made on behalf of their client. Injured persons and/or their loved ones are encouraged to request a free case evaluation at https://www.ForTheInjured.com/ or by calling 1-888-500-0000.

CONTACT

T. Gabe Houston, Trial Attorney

561.799.5070/

GHouston@ForTheInjured.com

SOURCE: Gordon & Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/gordon-and-partners-t.-gabe-houston-published-in-aajs-flagship-p-1163081