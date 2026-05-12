7Sigma Teams Up with CSSA to Deliver NOC360 Network Intelligence Platform to Broadband Providers

Partnership gives independent and regional providers access to proactive network monitoring, automation, and multi-vendor visibility through a single platform.

MINNETONKA, MN / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / 7Sigma Systems today announced a strategic partnership with the Communications Supply Service Association (CSSA) to bring advanced network operations capabilities directly to independent and regional broadband providers. Through this partnership, CSSA members will gain direct access to NOC360, 7Sigma's network operations and infrastructure management platform designed to improve network visibility, anticipate issues before they impact customers, and help teams operate more efficiently in increasingly complex environments.

The partnership comes at a critical time for the broadband industry. As providers expand into more distributed network architectures, many are operating with the same lean teams that manage far larger infrastructure footprints. NOC360 addresses this challenge by centralizing monitoring, automating routine diagnostics, and delivering actionable insights across an operator's full network environment - regardless of whether that network runs on fiber, cable, or fixed wireless, or which equipment vendors are in the mix.

"Independent operators are being asked to do more with the same resources - and their customers have zero tolerance for service disruptions," said Ryan Larson, Director of Customer Operational Experience at 7Sigma. "NOC360 is built around the idea that by the time a customer calls to report a problem, you've already failed them. The platform continuously monitors network health and flags developing issues before they escalate into outages, so operators can get ahead of problems rather than react to them. What makes it especially well-suited for CSSA's membership is that it does this across the network they already have and works with whatever vendor equipment is already deployed."

Through the partnership, CSSA will introduce members to NOC360 to improve operational efficiency and gain a competitive edge, while 7Sigma will implement the platform and ensure it works seamlessly with existing systems.

"CSSA exists to connect our members with solutions that make their operations stronger. NOC360 is exactly that kind of tool - it delivers real value without disrupting existing networks. It's a strong fit for how our members operate today, managing multi-vendor networks and diverse infrastructure environments," said Roger Perlsen, Vice President of Operations and Business Development at CSSA.

For 7Sigma, the partnership with CSSA represents more than a distribution agreement - it's a deliberate effort to bring purpose-built network operations solutions to a segment of the market that has historically had to make do with tools not designed for their environment. As that changes, both companies believe the impact will be felt not just by operators, but by the customers and communities they serve.

About 7Sigma

7Sigma Systems, Inc. provides software and solutions to help internet service providers (ISPs) generate revenue, reduce operating costs, reduce risk, and maintain subscriber satisfaction. With over 25 years of industry experience, the company has extensive knowledge of providers' inner workings, enabling it to deliver exceptional services to more than 350 customers. These include 7Sigma's NOC360 software, which provides comprehensive insights into ISPs' network issues, capacity, and revenue opportunities. Seamlessly integrating with any Business and Operations Support System (BSS/OSS), NOC360 empowers ISPs to quickly resolve network issues and pinpoint top priorities on one centralized platform.

About CSSA

CSSA delivers strategic value beyond traditional distribution to utility-based broadband service providers. Since 1976, CSSA has been a trusted buying association that empowers members with exclusive access and collective purchasing power. Unlike traditional distributors, CSSA acts as a strategic partner and buying advocate - focused on long-term value and member success.

Media Contacts



7Sigma

Frank Kaim

info@7sigma.com

952-856-0069

CSSA

Conner Williams

conner.williams@cbsoregon.com

503-266-8275

SOURCE: 7Sigma

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/7sigma-teams-up-with-cssa-to-deliver-noc360-network-intelligence-platform-to-bro-1165818