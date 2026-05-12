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ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2026 16:02 Uhr
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Fire Help Center Releases Wildfire Preparedness Guide Specifically for Seniors and Caregivers as Early 2026 Fire Activity Signals Dangerous Season Ahead

New resource addresses the unique evacuation and health challenges facing older adults as wildfires burn across California and Colorado.

CHESTNUT HILL, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / With wildfires already burning across multiple states weeks before the traditional peak of fire season, Fire Help Center today announced the launch of a comprehensive wildfire preparedness guide tailored for seniors and their caregivers.

The release comes as communities across the country are confronting an early and active start to 2026 fire activity. In California, hundreds of wildfires have already burned thousands of acres this year, with the Springs Fire in Riverside County triggering widespread mandatory evacuations earlier this month.

In Colorado, firefighters responded to multiple wildfires near Boulder in a single week, while county officials in Summit County issued stark warnings that an intense fire season is now a matter of "when, not if."

With May designated as Wildfire Awareness Month in California, Fire Help Center urges families with elderly loved ones to review their preparedness plans now - before fire conditions worsen.

"When evacuation orders come down, older adults and their caregivers face obstacles that many families aren't prepared for," said Ricky LeBlanc, managing attorney of Sokolove Law. "Mobility limitations, medical equipment, cognitive conditions, and medications all require advance planning. Families often don't have the time to figure that out in the middle of a crisis."

Fire Help Center has created a preparedness guide for seniors and caregivers that covers:

  • Pre-season planning, including how to build personalized evacuation routes accounting for mobility and transportation needs

  • Medication and medical equipment continuity, including steps for securing emergency prescription refills and backup power for devices like oxygen concentrators and CPAP machines

  • Building a senior-specific go-bag with respiratory protection, medical documentation, and assistive devices

  • Wildfire smoke safety for older adults, who face an elevated risk of cardiovascular and respiratory complications from PM2.5 exposure

  • Caregiver responsibilities during an active evacuation, including guidance for seniors with dementia or other cognitive conditions

  • Safe return home after a wildfire, including structural and air quality hazards specific to older adults

Beyond preparedness, Fire Help Center also helps wildfire survivors understand their legal options. Families who have suffered property damage or personal injury due to a wildfire may be entitled to compensation and can request a free, no-obligation case review at firehelpcenter.com.

About Fire Help Center: Fire Help Center provides resources and support for wildfire victims across the United States, including educational guides, legal information, and free case reviews for those impacted by wildfires. For more information, call (866) 866-0753 or visit firehelpcenter.com.

Contact:

Fire Help Center
1330 Boylston St., Suite #400
Chestnut Hill, MA 02467
(866) 866-0753
https://www.firehelpcenter.com/
connect@firehelpcenter.com

SOURCE: Fire Help Center



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/fire-help-center-releases-wildfire-preparedness-guide-specifically-for-seniors-1163121

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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