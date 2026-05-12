Pawtucket, Rhode Island--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Automotive OEMs are under increasing pressure to incorporate more recycled content into their vehicles, but interior applications remain challenging. Conventional polypropylene solutions with recycled content often fall short in colorability, odor and emissions performance, and consistency, which can affect both mechanical performance and processing. Crealen R from Teknor Apex was developed to address these constraints in automotive interior applications.

Crealen R incorporates up to 70% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content, with third-party verified, traceable sourcing from a controlled, high-quality PCR stream. Unlike conventional PCR-containing materials, Crealen R maintains colorability comparable to virgin reinforced PP, enabling light colors and consistent surface appearance in visible automotive interior components.

"In automotive interiors, increasing recycled content only creates value if the material can also meet the requirements of the application," said Patty Mishic O'Brien, Chief Sustainability Officer at Teknor Apex. "Crealen R was developed to help close that gap with a solution designed for both sustainability and performance, reinforcing Teknor Apex's expertise in bringing those priorities together for demanding automotive applications."

Addressing Constraints on PCR Use in Visible Interior Components

In visible automotive interior applications, material selection has been constrained by the limitations of conventional PCR solutions, particularly in colorability and interior air-quality performance. Crealen R brings together the performance, sustainability, and reliability expected for demanding automotive interior applications, with verified, traceable sourcing from a controlled, high-quality PCR stream.

Unlike conventional PCR materials, Crealen R maintains colorability comparable to virgin reinforced PP, enabling light colors and consistent surface appearance in visible automotive interior components. The series is also engineered to meet demanding requirements for odor, emissions, fogging, and mechanical performance in automotive interiors. Crealen R grades meet Daimler interior material specifications, including DBL 1000, DBL 1224, and DBL 5307.10, supporting use in performance-critical applications. In addition, recycled content is verified through RecyClass for transparent, traceable sourcing, and with one grade delivering up to a 79% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to virgin reinforced PP.*

"Development of the series was led in Europe, where the market has seen stronger pull for recycled-content solutions in automotive applications," said Jan Duyfjes, Commercial Director, Europe, Teknor Apex. "By meeting some of the most stringent interior material specifications, Crealen R demonstrates that sustainability progress does not have to come at the expense of performance."

Target Applications

Crealen R grades are suitable for injection molding of automotive interior components, including visible and semi-visible trim and HVAC components. Processing is comparable to virgin reinforced PP grades, with consistent behavior supported by the controlled, high-quality PCR stream.

Material Properties and Interior Specification Performance

Property Crealen R5-8M8HS (MD40) Crealen R7-EP8G4HS3 (GF20) Crealen R6-EP8G6HS3 (GF30) Total Post-Consumer Recycled Content (PCR) >50% >70% >60% Density (g/cm³) 1.25 1.05 1.14 MFR (g/10 min) (230°C / 2.16 kg) 20 15 15 Tensile Modulus (MPa) 4600 4200 6100 Strain at Break (%) 6.0 5.5 5.0 Charpy Impact (kJ/m², +23°C) 13 49 53 Charpy Impact Notched (kJ/m², +23°C) 1.3 8 12 DBL 1224 (Emissions/Fogging) Pass Pass Pass DBL 1000 (incl. VDA 270 Odor) Pass Pass Pass DBL 5307.10 (Flammability) Pass Pass Pass

Reduction in Global Warming Potential (GWP): Crealen R5-8M8HS vs. Virgin Reinforced PP

Crealen R5-8M8HS incorporates >50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content and delivers a 79% reduction in CO2e emissions compared to its virgin counterpart. This reduction is based on third-party reviewed Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) data and is illustrated in the accompanying graph.





Actual molded specimens of Crealen R PP, including both natural and colored samples, demonstrating light natural color and excellent colorability-comparable to virgin reinforced PP

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*Carbon footprint reduction based on product carbon footprint (PCF) comparisons versus virgin reinforced polypropylene, calculated on a cradle-to-gate basis (kg CO2e/kg). PCF values for both virgin and PCR-containing compounds are determined using a consistent methodology and modeling approach, based on a combination of primary supplier data, EcoInvent database inputs, and internal production data, and verified by an independent third party. Actual reduction depends on formulation and reinforcement level.

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About Teknor Apex Company

Teknor Apex Company, founded in 1924 and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, USA, is a global provider of plastic material science solutions. The company manufactures a broad portfolio of materials including vinyl compounds, thermoplastic elastomers, and engineering thermoplastics, with operations across the United States, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit: www.teknorapex.com

READER INQUIRY INFORMATION: Americas: Teknor Apex, 505 Central Avenue, Pawtucket, RI 02861 U.S.A. Tel.: 1-401-725-8000. Email: info@teknorapex.com Europe: Teknor Germany Gmbh, Am Rödlein 1, 91541 Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany Tel.: +49-(0) 9861 97497 0 Asia: Teknor Apex Asia Pacific, 41 Shipyard Road, Singapore 628134. Tel.: 65-6265-2544.

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Source: Teknor Apex