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PR Newswire
12.05.2026 16:06 Uhr
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AeroCore Technologies Opens New Global Headquarters and Advanced Manufacturing Campus in Brownsburg, Indiana

65,000-square-foot facility and 5-acre campus supports continued growth across aviation, defense, and energy markets

BROWNSBURG, Ind., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroCore Technologies announced the opening of its new global headquarters and advanced manufacturing campus on more than five acres in Brownsburg, Indiana, alongside sister company ReNu Technologies.

The 65,000-square-foot, purpose-built facility represents AeroCore's latest expansion milestone. Over the past five years, the company has grown from shared space with key suppliers into a fully American-made campus engineered to support an accelerating global footprint. All parts are sourced and assembled in the USA, ensuring the domestic manufacturing integrity and security compliance customers and partners demand.

Rapid growth in demand for AeroCore's patented Nucleated Foam Technology has fueled the company's expansion. By restoring aircraft engine performance on-wing, the technology has gained global recognition and continues to scale quickly, with service volume on track to double annually and full-service operations planned in more than 30 locations before year-end.

The new campus serves as AeroCore's central hub for designing, building, manufacturing, and scaling the company's Total Engine Health platform. Powered by AI-enabled performance analytics, the digital platform offering delivers advanced, fleet-specific insights tailored to each customer's unique engine and asset challenges across commercial aviation, defense, and energy markets.

The campus also supports the continued growth of ReNu Technologies, expanding engineering and sustainment capabilities for energy producers, ground-based turbine facilities, and chemical/refinery operations across the United States.

"This is a proud moment," said Jorge Ivan Saenz, Founder of AeroCore Technologies. "Our continued growth reflects the measurable impact of AeroCore's incredible team and technology in delivering customer value, reducing operating costs and improving energy efficiency. This new campus gives us the infrastructure to support our design, manufacturing, and service needs as we continue to scale globally."

About AeroCore Technologies

AeroCore Technologies' globally patented Nucleated Foam Technology is an on-wing engine cleaning process that restores performance in hours. The company serves commercial airlines and the U.S. military with full-service engine performance restoration solutions.

Contact AeroCore Technologies

info@aerocore.com

www.aerocore.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2977968/AeroCore_Tech_Brownsburg_Campus.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2593110/5965791/AeroCore_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aerocore-technologies-opens-new-global-headquarters-and-advanced-manufacturing-campus-in-brownsburg-indiana-302769638.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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