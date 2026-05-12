Isomorphic Labs secures $2.1 Billion funding to scale its AI drug design engine

Isomorphic Labs will use the funding to power its world-leading AI drug design engine, scale its business globally and progress its drug candidate pipeline.

LONDON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Isomorphic Labs, an AI-first drug design and development company, today announced it has raised $2.1 Billion in Series B funding. This latest round of investment will accelerate the company's evolution from pioneering novel AI models to applying them at scale.

The financing round is led by Thrive Capital, and includes participation from existing backers Alphabet and GV alongside new investors MGX, Temasek, CapitalG, and the UK Sovereign AI Fund, significantly expanding Isomorphic Labs' global capital base.

The new capital will be used for the continued development and deployment of Isomorphic Labs' AI drug design engine (IsoDDE), accelerating and expanding its pipeline of therapeutic programs towards the clinic. Additionally, the funding will support our existing hiring targets by integrating world-class AI, engineering, drug design, and clinical talent across our sites; this global scale is crucial to Isomorphic Labs' long-term vision of applying AI-driven breakthroughs to the most complex biological and medical challenges and addressing the global burden of disease.

This funding round serves as further validation of the progress of Isomorphic Labs' AI drug design capabilities and marks a pivotal moment for the company, demonstrating that its first-principles approach positions it to define the future of AI-driven drug design. By reimagining drug discovery as an integrated scientific and engineering discipline with proprietary AI and data at the core, Isomorphic Labs aims to deliver scientific breakthroughs with a level of precision and speed previously thought impossible.

"The application of AI in healthcare offers a profound opportunity. Isomorphic Labs has already made extraordinary progress in harnessing AI to accelerate drug discovery, and we are excited by this momentum and the early promise of the technology platform," said Ruth Porat, President and Chief Investment Officer Alphabet and Google. "This trajectory is encouraging, and this funding will be used to accelerate the work and bring important interventions to market with greater speed."

"This funding round is a massive vote of confidence from a diverse group of top-tier international investors in our AI-first approach to drug design and development," said Sir Demis Hassabis, Founder and CEO. "Now that we have shown our approach is fundamentally sound, our focus is on scaling our technology to its full potential. This capital injection allows us to build out our drug design engine at scale, driving us forward in our mission to solve all disease."

"This milestone is built on the strength of our AI drug design engine, which has already proven its worth across our internal programs by hitting key milestones and identifying viable candidates with unprecedented speed," said Max Jaderberg, President of Isomorphic Labs. "Our drug design engine works, and it's giving us a repeatable way to design new medicines for a wide range of diseases, building a future of medicine that was previously out of reach."

"We are humbled to have the opportunity to continue to support Isomorphic's mission to solve all disease," said Joshua Kushner, Founder and CEO of Thrive Capital. "Over the past year, our conviction in the team has only deepened as they've made significant progress in building a unified AI drug design engine to define a new age of drug discovery and design."

"The caliber of the team Isomorphic has assembled is unmatched, and they continue to validate our belief that this is the premier group at the intersection of AI and drug discovery," said Dr. Krishna Yeshwant, Managing Partner at GV. "We have strong confidence in Isomorphic. We believe their approach can create important medicines that will be better understood earlier in the process, pushing the boundaries of what's been possible before."

Technical Advancement and Strategic Impact

Isomorphic Labs has developed a number of proprietary breakthrough AI models that together form its unified AI drug design engine that works across multiple therapeutic areas and drug modalities. Isomorphic Labs recently published a subset of the powerful and expansive capabilities of IsoDDE, highlighting its predictive accuracy and introducing new capabilities which bridge the gap between structure prediction and real-world drug discovery. IsoDDE offers a scalable foundation for AI drug design, providing the predictive fidelity required to navigate novel biological systems with unprecedented accuracy.

Isomorphic Labs maintains a strong portfolio of strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Novartis, Lilly, and Johnson & Johnson. These collaborations serve as a significant validation of Isomorphic's AI-first approach and the tangible value it brings to the pharmaceutical industry.

ABOUT ISOMORPHIC LABS

Isomorphic Labs was founded in 2021, to transform drug discovery with the power of artificial intelligence, ushering in a new era of biomedical breakthroughs. Isomorphic Labs is led by CEO Sir Demis Hassabis and President Max Jaderberg. Isomorphic Labs has built a world-leading AI drug design engine comprising foundational AI models that are capable of working across multiple therapeutic areas and drug modalities. The company is continually innovating on model architecture and developing cutting-edge capabilities to advance drug design. Isomorphic Labs is headquartered in London and has office locations in Cambridge, Massachusetts and Lausanne, Switzerland. Isomorphic Labs is advancing a broad and ambitious drug design portfolio through partnered programs and wholly-owned internal programs. For more information, go to www.isomorphiclabs.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

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