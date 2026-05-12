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PR Newswire
12.05.2026 16:18 Uhr
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Future Market Insights: Fiber and Specialty Carbohydrate Market to Reach USD 26.1 Billion by 2035 as Functional Foods, Preventive Nutrition, and Plant-Based Ingredient Demand Accelerate Global Growth | FMI Report

NEWARK, Del., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Fiber and Specialty Carbohydrate Market is projected to grow from USD 15 billion in 2025 to USD 26.1 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), rising consumer awareness around digestive health, preventive nutrition, and clean-label functional ingredients is significantly transforming the global fiber and specialty carbohydrate industry.

As food manufacturers, beverage brands, supplement companies, and nutrition formulators increasingly focus on health-oriented product innovation, fibers and specialty carbohydrates are being widely integrated into functional foods, beverages, dietary supplements, dairy alternatives, sports nutrition, and plant-based formulations. Manufacturers are investing in advanced extraction technologies, customized ingredient systems, and sustainable sourcing strategies to improve nutritional functionality, formulation stability, and large-scale processing efficiency across commercial food applications.

An FMI analyst notes:

"Fiber and specialty carbohydrates are evolving from basic nutritional additives into strategic formulation components that support digestive wellness, glycemic control, and clean-label product development. Buyers are increasingly prioritizing ingredient functionality, source transparency, and application-specific performance as preventive health trends reshape global food innovation."

Get detailed market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, and pricing trends:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11224

Market Drivers and Strategic Shifts

The market's expansion is being driven by increasing demand for functional foods and beverages, rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes, and growing consumer focus on preventive healthcare and digestive wellness.

Manufacturers are also focusing on advanced fiber extraction technologies and specialty carbohydrate formulation systems to improve solubility, sensory performance, nutritional density, and compatibility across food and beverage applications.

Key growth drivers include:

  • Rising consumer awareness regarding digestive health and heart wellness
  • Increasing use of fibers in functional foods and beverages
  • Growing demand for plant-based and clean-label ingredients
  • Expansion of specialty carbohydrates in sports nutrition and dietary supplements
  • Rising adoption of personalized nutrition and microbiome-focused products
  • Increasing incorporation of fiber-rich ingredients in snack foods and meal replacements

However, the market also faces challenges including allergen concerns associated with certain carbohydrate sources, formulation complexity, taste and texture optimization issues, and regulatory compliance requirements across global markets.

Segment and Regional Insights

Soluble Fiber is expected to dominate the fiber segment with a 28.7% market share in 2025, supported by increasing demand for ingredients that support digestive health, cholesterol reduction, blood sugar management, and gut microbiota balance.

Meanwhile, grains are projected to contribute 30.0% of the source segment share due to their broad nutritional versatility and extensive use in cereals, bakery products, snacks, and functional food systems.

Functional Foods are expected to remain the leading application segment as consumers increasingly seek nutrition products that support immunity, digestion, weight management, and long-term wellness.

Legumes and Pulses are anticipated to account for 11.5% of the source segment share in 2025, driven by growing demand for sustainable plant-based proteins and high-fiber nutritional ingredients.

Customize insights for your business strategy:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11224

Regionally:

  • Europe remains a dominant regional market driven by increasing demand for functional nutrition and preventive healthcare solutions
  • The United Kingdom is projected to be the fastest-growing market with an 8.3% CAGR through 2035
  • North America benefits from strong demand for clean-label and health-focused food products
  • Germany continues to see increased adoption of digestive-health-focused formulations
  • India experiences strong growth due to rising middle-class income levels and expanding health awareness

Countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and China are leading innovation and commercial adoption across the sector.

Competitive Landscape

The market remains highly competitive, with global ingredient suppliers and specialty nutrition companies competing through innovation, sustainability initiatives, customized ingredient systems, and advanced formulation support.

Key players include: Ajinomoto Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, DSM, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Freres, and SunOpta Inc.

Competitive strategies are increasingly focused on:

  • Development of customized fiber and carbohydrate blends for functional nutrition applications
  • Expansion of plant-based and clean-label ingredient portfolios
  • Investment in sustainable sourcing and fermentation technologies
  • Strengthening technical support for food and beverage formulators
  • Enhancing extraction efficiency and ingredient purity systems
  • Improving batch consistency and formulation compatibility across applications

Why FMI's Fiber and Specialty Carbohydrate Market Report Is Different

Traditional market research typically provides:

  • Market size, CAGR, and forecast projections
  • Segment-level and regional analysis
  • Competitive landscape overviews

FMI delivers deeper operational and strategic intelligence, including:

  • Soluble vs. non-soluble fiber benchmarking analysis
  • Ingredient extraction and purification technology assessment
  • Functional food and beverage application benchmarking
  • Personalized nutrition and microbiome innovation insights
  • Country-level consumption and sourcing intelligence
  • Pricing and commercial-fit analysis across ingredient formats
  • Competitive movement tracking across sustainability and formulation strategies

Why This Matters for Buyers?

  • Enables stronger ingredient sourcing and qualification decisions
  • Supports development of clean-label and preventive nutrition products
  • Helps optimize functional food and beverage formulations
  • Reduces formulation inconsistencies and sensory challenges
  • Improves supplier benchmarking and commercial planning

Who Should Use This Report

  • Functional food manufacturers
  • Beverage companies
  • Dietary supplement brands
  • Sports nutrition producers
  • Dairy alternative manufacturers
  • Snack food companies
  • Ingredient suppliers and processors
  • Investors and private equity firms

Where It Supports Action

  • Sell: Identify high-growth functional nutrition categories
  • Source: Optimize fiber and carbohydrate ingredient procurement strategies
  • Manufacture: Improve formulation efficiency and processing stability
  • Distribute: Strengthen B2B ingredient partnerships and supply-chain networks
  • Promote: Align product portfolios with preventive health and clean-label trends
  • Partner: Build collaborations across plant-based and nutrition ecosystems
  • Invest: Identify emerging regional growth opportunities
  • Defend market share: Benchmark against evolving ingredient competitors

Unlock 360° insights for strategic decision-making and investment planning:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11224

Fiber and Specialty Carbohydrate Market Size & Industry Trends 2035

  • Market name: Fiber and Specialty Carbohydrate Market
  • Market size: USD 15 Billion (2025)
  • Forecast value: USD 26.1 Billion (2035)
  • CAGR: 5.7%
  • Forecast period: 2025 to 2035
  • Leading fiber type: Soluble Fiber (28.7% share)
  • Leading source: Grains (30.0% share)
  • Leading application: Functional Foods
  • Fastest-growing country: United Kingdom (8.3% CAGR)
  • Key companies: Ajinomoto Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, DSM, Ingredion, Roquette Freres, SunOpta Inc.

Related Reports

  • GCC Functional Food Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/gcc-functional-food-market
  • Lactic Acid Bacteria Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/lactic-acid-bacteria-market
  • Specialty Syrup Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/specialty-syrup-market
  • Cottonseed Meal Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cottonseed-meal-market
  • Lignocellulosic Biomass Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/lignocellulosic-biomass-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers actionable, decision-focused market intelligence that goes beyond traditional research reports. The company provides:

  • In-depth pricing and cost benchmarking analysis
  • Demand forecasting based on real industry inputs
  • Procurement and buyer behavior insights
  • Supply chain and trade flow intelligence
  • Technology adoption trends across industries

FMI follows a robust bottom-up research methodology, combining insights from industry experts, procurement leaders, and technical professionals to ensure accurate and practical market intelligence.

For Press & Corporate Inquiries???

Rahul Singh???
AVP - Marketing and Growth Strategy???
Future Market Insights, Inc.???
+91 8600020075???
For Sales -?sales@futuremarketinsights.com???
For Media -?Rahul.singh@futuremarketinsights.com???
For web -?https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/???
For?Web -?https://www.factmr.com/?

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Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fiber-and-specialty-carbohydrate-market-to-reach-usd-26-1-billion-by-2035-as-functional-foods-preventive-nutrition-and-plant-based-ingredient-demand-accelerate-global-growth--fmi-report-302769533.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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