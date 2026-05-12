Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Announces Withdrawal of Registration Statement on Form S-1

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a request for withdrawal of the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-283910), originally filed on December 18, 2024 and last amended on June 3, 2025 (the "Registration Statement"), as the Company no longer intends to pursue a public offering under the Registration Statement at this time.

The Registration Statement has not been declared effective and no securities of the Company were sold in connection with the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cosmos-health-announces-withdrawal-of-registration-statement-on-form-1166146