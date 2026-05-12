Kultura Brands, Inc.: Kultura Brands Brings Adios to Center Stage at Boots in the Park Festival as New Mexico Market Launch Accelerates

Company Expects More Than 70,000 to 80,000 Attendees Across Two-Day Music Festival Featuring Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Koe Wetzel, Cody Jinks, Jessie Murph and More

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Kultura Brands, Inc. (OTCID:LTNC) ("Kultura Brands," "Kultura," or the "Company"), formerly known as Labor Smart INC., a publicly traded consumer products and lifestyle platform focused on scaling culture-driven beverage brands, today announced a major experiential marketing activation for its flagship Adios Ready-To-Drink tequila cocktail brand at the upcoming Boots in the Park music festival taking place May 15 and 16 at Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The two-day festival is expected to attract approximately 70,000 to 80,000 attendees and features a headline lineup including Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Koe Wetzel, Cody Jinks, Jessie Murph, Treaty Oak Revival, Ian Munsick, and additional nationally recognized artists. The event has quickly become one of the premier live country and crossover music festivals in the United States, drawing a highly engaged audience that aligns directly with the Adios consumer demographic.

Kultura Brands will host a high-profile Adios activation positioned adjacent to the main stage area, creating one of the festival's most visible branded experiences. The activation is designed to immerse consumers directly into the Adios lifestyle through premium branding, influencer engagement, social media integration, merchandise giveaways, VIP interaction opportunities, and direct-to-consumer brand experiences throughout the weekend.

Festival attendees are encouraged to stop by the Adios booth throughout the event for complimentary branded merchandise, giveaways, social activations, and an introduction to one of the fastest-growing emerging ready-to-drink cocktail brands in the market.

Additional information on the brand can be found at www.adiosspirits.com.

"We are excited to officially open the New Mexico market in a big way," said Brad Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer of Kultura Brands. "We have our launch meetings scheduled later this week, immediately followed by Boots in the Park, and consumers will then begin finding Adios on shelves across the market shortly after. This is exactly the type of rollout we envisioned for the brand, combining distribution execution with real consumer engagement and cultural activation. We are looking forward to an incredible weekend and connecting directly with thousands of consumers."

Wyatt continued, "The momentum around Adios continues to accelerate nationally. Every market we enter is creating stronger awareness, stronger engagement, and stronger demand. We believe New Mexico has the potential to become an outstanding market for the brand."

Brent Albin, Chief Operating Officer of Kultura Brands, added:

"This is where modern beverage brands are built. You have to be in front of the consumer, in the middle of the energy, and directly connected to the culture. Boots in the Park gives us the opportunity to introduce Adios to tens of thousands of consumers in an authentic environment that perfectly fits our brand identity. Our team is going all-in on creating an unforgettable experience throughout the weekend."

Albin continued, "From the branding to the activations to the product visibility around the festival, this is a major statement for Adios as we continue expanding nationally. We are just getting started."

The Company views Boots in the Park as part of a broader national experiential marketing strategy designed to amplify consumer awareness and support continued retail expansion initiatives across multiple key markets.

Kultura Brands continues to aggressively invest in grassroots consumer engagement, strategic distribution relationships, influencer integration, and experiential activations as part of its long-term growth strategy for Adios and its expanding portfolio of consumer brands.

About Kultura Brands, Inc.

Kultura Brands, Inc. (OTCID: LTNC) is a publicly traded consumer products and lifestyle company focused on developing and scaling innovative beverage, wellness, and culture-driven brands. The Company's portfolio includes Adios Ready-To-Drink tequila cocktails, Thirst Responder hydrogen water, Lock'd In performance beverages, and additional emerging consumer brands positioned for national expansion across retail, hospitality, and experiential channels.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expected future performance, market expansion, product rollout, distribution growth, retail placement, consumer demand, marketing initiatives, and overall business strategy.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "believes," "will," "may," "should," "projects," "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its growth strategy; expand and maintain distribution relationships; achieve anticipated sales velocity and consumer adoption; manage supply chain and production requirements; secure sufficient working capital; comply with regulatory requirements; respond to competitive market conditions; and other risks described in the Company's filings and disclosures available through the OTC Markets Group.

Trading in the Company's securities may be volatile and subject to market conditions beyond the Company's control. References to trading activity should not be interpreted as indicative of future stock price performance or liquidity.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kultura Brands, Inc.

225 Union Blvd. STE 350 Lakewood CO. 80228

Email: ir@kulturabrands.com

SOURCE: Kultura Brands, Inc.

Boots

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/kultura-brands-brings-adios-to-center-stage-at-boots-in-the-park-festiva-1166155