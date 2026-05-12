May 2026 release expands Aprimo's agentic AI, DAM, and unified platform capabilities to help enterprise teams automate content workflows, improve asset discovery, streamline reviews, and connect content investments to work execution.

Aprimo, the leader in digital asset management and content operations solutions, today announced its May 2026 release: Interconnected Content Operations. The release expands Aprimo's agentic AI, DAM, and unified platform capabilities to help enterprise marketing teams automate content workflows, improve asset discovery, streamline reviews, and connect digital assets, work management, and marketing spend.

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Aprimo New Innovations May 2026

As marketing organizations increase their investments in AI, teams are under growing pressure to prove ROI, accelerate execution, and maintain governance across every stage of the content lifecycle. AI is changing how content is created, enriched, discovered, reviewed, and activated. Yet many organizations still manage these activities across disconnected tools, workflows, and teams.

With Interconnected Content Operations, Aprimo brings AI-powered automation, digital assets, work management, reviews, and spend controls into a more unified operating model for enterprise marketing teams. The release is designed to help brands reduce manual handoffs, improve visibility, and move content from planning to activation with greater speed, control, and confidence.

"AI alone is not the solution. The real breakthrough comes from connecting it to how marketing work actually gets done," said Prabhakar Gopalan, President and Chief Operating Officer at Aprimo. "Enterprises need intelligent, interconnected content operations that eliminate silos, accelerate execution, and maintain control at scale. That is exactly what Aprimo is delivering with this release."

The May 2026 release expands Aprimo's platform across three key areas:

Agentic Content Operations

Aprimo is extending agentic capabilities across DAM and Spend to help teams automate more of the manual work that slows content operations. New capabilities help teams use librarian agents to customize ingestion, enrich complex content, and automate invoice processing.

A new MCP Server capability allows approved Aprimo content to connect with external AI-powered workflows. This helps teams search and use DAM content from corporate AI tools, making Aprimo-managed assets more accessible within the AI environments where enterprise teams already work.

DAM Usability

Aprimo is improving everyday DAM experiences so users can upload, protect, search, and reuse content faster. The release introduces new search enhancements that help users find the right assets with less manual effort, including:

Proactive search suggestions that help users recover from misspelled terms

Configurable search tabs that allow admins to tailor search experiences by brand, product line, document type, business unit, or user group

Reverse image search that helps users find exact, derivative, and visually similar assets without relying on keywords

Additional DAM improvements include bulk version uploads, upload history updates, and video watermarking for controlled review and sharing.

Unified Platform Experiences

Aprimo is creating a more connected experience across DAM and Productivity, helping teams find, review, and manage content and work objects from a single platform experience.

The Unified Search Experience brings work management and DAM results into a single results experience, helping users find content and work objects from one place. The Unified Mark-up and Annotation Viewer creates a more consistent review experience across collaboration and formal review workflows. A new Administration Experience modernizes navigation with faster access to frequently used configurations, searchable modules, and right-panel page loading.

"This release is designed to make intelligent content operations real in the day-to-day work of enterprise marketing teams," Gopalan added. "By connecting AI, DAM, Productivity and Spend, Aprimo helps teams reduce manual handoffs, improve visibility, and move content from planning to activation with greater speed and governance."

Aprimo's latest product developments underscore the company's continued focus on helping enterprises manage content with intelligence, automation, and governance. While many solutions focus narrowly on asset storage or point-level AI functionality, Aprimo connects strategy, budgeting, work management, digital assets, reviews, metadata, and delivery across a single content operations platform.

Interconnected Content Operations will be available to Aprimo customers worldwide as part of the May 2026 release.

For more details, visit: https://www.aprimo.com/platform/innovations

About Aprimo

Aprimo's agentic content operations platform enables organizations to govern, automate, and scale content in an AI-powered enterprise. Recognized as a leading vendor for innovation in agentic Digital Asset Management, Aprimo delivers a future-proof approach to content strategy, asset management, collaboration, personalization, and delivery.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260511399244/en/

Contacts:

Maxwell Mabe

maxwell.mabe@aprimo.com