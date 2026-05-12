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WKN: 934623 | ISIN: US59156R1086 | Ticker-Symbol: MWZ
Tradegate
12.05.26 | 17:08
66,18 Euro
-0,03 % -0,02
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
METLIFE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METLIFE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,8666,1217:13
65,8666,1217:12
ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2026 16:38 Uhr
128 Leser
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Purpose in Action: MetLife Employees Lead Sustainability Efforts from Tampa to Global Communities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / This Earth Day, we're proud to recognize our MetLife Green Teams for the impact they've already made in 2026. For example, in Tampa the green team has partnered with Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful for community cleanups and worked with Rebuilding Together to complete meaningful home and yard improvements for a local resident, to show their support for both people and the planet.

What's Next: MetLife is continuing our momentum around litter cleanups, with hundreds of employees planning to participate in global events throughout the year. In Tampa, we're excited for quarterly volunteer events at our newly adopted Lowry Park-creating even more opportunities to make a difference together.

Thank you to everyone who've shown what MetLife can do when we lead with purpose.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Asia, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Find more stories and multimedia from MetLife at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: MetLife
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/metlife-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MetLife



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/purpose-in-action-metlife-employees-lead-sustainability-efforts-from-1166159

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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